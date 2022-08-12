News18 Evening Digest: Anti-India Outfits Like PFI Were Bridge Between Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar for Tie-up and Other Stories

Anti-India Outfits Like PFI Were Bridge Between Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar for Tie-up: Bihar BJP Chief

In a startling revelation about what actually triggered the break-up of the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal, the saffron party’s state president, claimed that extremist outfits such as PFI and SDPI acted as a bridge between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his new deputy Tejashwi Yadav. READ MORE

‘Don’t Take Away Our Powers’: Pak-Occupied J&K Protests Against Plans to Amend Constitution | Exclusive

All 10 districts of the Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are witnessing massive protests and public meetings, strongly objecting to the Pakistan government’s plan to bring in the 15th amendment to fix the Constitutional status of the region of what they call Azad Kashmir. READ MORE

Freebies Debate: BJP Calls Kejriwal ‘Pinocchio of Indian Politics’ Over ‘Misleading’ Corporate Tax Claim

The BJP on Friday hit out at AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly misrepresenting the debate around freebie announcements during elections, particularly his claim that corporate tax rate cut was designed to benefit big firms. READ MORE

Supertech Twin Towers in Noida: SC Extends Demolition Deadline Till August 28; Details Here

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the deadline for the demolition of Noida twin buildings till August 28, with a bandwidth of seven days until September 4, on account of technical delay and delay due to weather conditions. Earlier, the Supertech buildings were scheduled to be demolished on August 21. The test blast of the buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, has already been carried out. READ MORE

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal To Host An Intimate Wedding and 3 Receptions Thereafter: Reports

It has already been confirmed that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will get married this year and if recent reports are to be believed the two actors have already started planning for the same. As reported by Hindustan Times, Ali and Richa will be hosting five key functions – sangeet ceremony, wedding and three receptions. Reportedly, their wedding will be an intimate affair. READ MORE

Pit Bulls Are Dangerous? News18 Explains ‘Cruel’ Origins After Another Dog Shocker in Gurugram

In another shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Thursday after she was attacked by a Pit Bull dog in Gurugram, causing serious injuries. The woman, a domestic help, was attacked by the dog in the morning when she went to a house where she works, the police said. READ MORE

