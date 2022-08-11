News18 Evening Digest: Anubrata Mondal's Arrest Strike 2 for TMC After Partha Chatterjee and Other Stories

Anubrata Mondal’s Arrest Strike 2 for TMC After Partha Chatterjee. Team Mamata Plans 2-Pronged Defence

It’s Strike 2 for the Trinamool Congress with the arrest of Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in the cattle smuggling case. Strike 1 came on July 22 with the arrest of then minister Partha Chatterjee in the teachers’ recruitment scam case. While Chatterjee had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate along with aide Arpita Mukherjee, Mondal has been arrested by the CBI after two no-shows for questioning in three days. READ MORE

‘Grave Misconduct’: Delhi L-G Orders FIR against 9 Retired, 2 Serving DDA Officials in 2013 Corruption Case

The L-G, who is the DDA chairman, has also ordered the permanent withdrawal of the nine retired officials’ pensions, among them a chief engineer, superintendent engineer, executive engineer, and other officials from the finance and accounts departments. While the department had recommended 25% of their pension, the lieutenant governor, considering the “grave misconduct and loss to the exchequer”, has also ordered to “permanently withdraw the full pension benefits” of these retired officials. READ MORE

JEE Main Topper Dheeraj Says Self-Study, Time Management Helped Him Score 100 Percentile

Anative of Telangana Dheeraj Kurukunda is one of the 24 students who have managed to secure a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains 2022. Unlike most of the candidates, for Dheeraj, the top rank did not come as a surprise. The 17-year-old, said he was confident of acing the exam, “I had worked hard for the exam and I knew that I did do well in it.” READ MORE

Akshay Kumar on Sister Alka’s Reaction to Raksha Bandhan: ‘She Caught My Hand, Said Raju Badi Pyaari Film Banayi Hai’ | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Raksha Bandhan, explores the beautiful relationship of an elder brother with his four younger sisters, with the backdrop of dowry. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Akshay revealed what his sister, Alka, who is also one of the producers of the film, had to say about it, and also opened up about her heartwarming note that made him emotional on a reality show. READ MORE

‘Influencer’ Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on Flight in Viral Video, FIR Filed

An old video of social media influencer Bobby Kataria has resurfaced on the Internet and has become the reason for widespread anger all across the nation. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security confirmed that the now-viral video was old and appropriate action was taken against Bobby at that time, reported ANI. READ MORE

‘Even Animals Can’t Eat’: UP Cop Breaks Down Over Poor Food Quality, Firozabad Police Responds

Avideo clip of a police constable protesting over the quality of food being served to them has gone viral on social media. The constable, Manoj Kumar, seen crying while staging a demonstration and was later whisked away by the police. READ MORE

