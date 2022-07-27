News18 Evening Digest: Are Covid Deaths in India Rising at A Faster Rate than New Cases? and Other Stories

Are Covid Deaths in India Rising at A Faster Rate than New Cases? Here’s What Latest Govt Data Shows

With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 4,39,38,764, even as the count of active cases dropped to 1,45,026, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.The death toll due to the disease climbed up to 5,26,110 with 57 more fatalities (including older ones not counted earlier), according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. READ MORE

Is Kejriwal Getting Punjab Police’s Z+ Security Cover? Amid ‘Remote Control’ Claims, Oppn Reminds of ‘VIP Culture’

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government already reeling under the Opposition’s charges of Arvind Kejriwal “remote controlling” the Bhagwant Mann sarkar, the Congress on Wednesday fired yet another salvo claiming that the Delhi Chief Minister was being provided Z+ security cover by the Punjab Police in addition to security from the Centre. READ MORE

Cabinet Clears Rs 1.64-Lakh-Crore Revival Package For BSNL: Telecom Minister

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 1,64,000-crore revival package for BSNL. The package, which will be utilised to de-stress the state-owned telecom company’s balance sheet, is also aimed at expanding BSNL’s fibre reach and improving the quality of the company’s services. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh in the Buff Has Cheesed Off Some Indians. But Has Actor Violated Law? News18 Explains

He is controversy’s favourite child — from his sartorial choices to no-holds barred revelations of his life decisions — and once again, Ranveer Singh is hogging all the headlines. The popular Bollywood actor, who broke the internet with his nude photo shoot for Paper magazine, now faces an FIR for sharing his pictures on social media. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Singh based on complaints by a Mumba-based lawyer and an NGO. READ MORE

Chicken, Egg Prices Decline Amid Fall In Demand; Wheat Gets Costlier; Know Why

Chicken prices in India have started seeing a fall as the farm gate rates have crashed in the range of 25-50 per cent. Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have witnessed the sharpest fall in prices. Egg prices have also taken a hit of 30-35 per cent across various cities, according to a media report. READ MORE

‘Boycott Flipkart’ Trends on Twitter as T-shirt With Sushant Singh Rajput’s Photo Surfaces

Online websites and shopping apps usually resort to unorthodox ways to promote and market their product. However, sometimes, a few products do not seem to sit well with the customers. In a similar incident, Boycott Flipkart began trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening after a T-shirt referring to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘depression’ was found on the website by one of his fans. READ MORE

