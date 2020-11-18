News18 Evening Digest: Army Sets up Living Facilities for Troops in Ladakh and Other Top Stories

Beds, Heaters, Cupboards in Place, Army Sets up Living Facilities for Troops in Ladakh amid Tussle with China

Amid no signs of an immediate troop withdrawal by China, India is all set to live in harsh conditions in Eastern Ladakh this winter, preparations for which have already been made. The Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for troops in the sector. A video released by the military shows accommodation for troops with beds, cupboards and heaters. Some rooms have single beds, while a living room has bunk beds. READ MORE

Depositors' Money in Lakshmi Vilas Bank Safe, Timely Merger with DBS Before Deadline: Administrator

TN Manoharan, the RBI-appointed administrator of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, on Wednesday said depositors' money is safe and expressed confidence of completing the lender's merger with DBS Bank India within the deadline set by the regulator. A moratorium has been imposed on the bank and cash withdrawals have been capped at Rs 25,000 per account. Talking to reporters, Manoharan said that he was confident of the timely merger of the bank with DBS Bank India before the December 16 deadline. READ MORE

Elgar Parishad Case: Jailed Activist Varavara Rao to Be Shifted to Nanavati Hospital for 15 Days

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days. Following the intervention of a bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar, the state said it will shift Rao (81) out of the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to the Nanavati Hospital as a "special case". READ MORE

Japan Releasing Fukushima Radioactive Water into Sea Will Cripple Ecology and Human Life: Experts

Japan's decision to release radioactive contaminated water from its wrecked nuclear plant in Fukushima into the sea by 2022 has led to alarm bells ringing in India with experts warning it would set a wrong precedent and impact aquatic and human life along coastal belts of several parts of the world. The contaminants of the massive quantities of nuclear water will include radioactive isotopes such as cesium, tritium, cobalt and carbon-12 and may take from 12 to 30 years to decay. READ MORE

Historic Decision - Women's Cricket Included in Commonwealth Games 2022 for First Time

In a historic development, women’s cricket is confirmed to be a part of the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham in 2022 for the first time ever. It will also be only the second time that cricket will feature in the Commonwealth games, after the men’s game featured in Kuala Lumpur in 1998. ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney called the development a fantastic opportunity to grow the game. READ MORE

'What are These, Nudists?': Bill Gates Doesn't Understand Why People Won't Wear Masks

Hitting out at anti-mask protestors or people who choose to not wear masks and comply with the coronavirus health norms, Microsoft co-founder and Amercian philanthropist Bill Gates jokingly compared those people with 'nudists'. In a podcast interview, 'Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions', Gates and the actress and comedian were discussing the issue of politicizing masks in America and what a "weird thing" that is. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi Home is Up on Airbnb, But Renting it Out Won't be as Easy

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have thrown open their home in South Delhi's Panchsheel Park as they recently partnered with Airbnb. But it is not going to be as easy as a click to secure a place in King Khan's home. There will be a contest and the winner along with one guest will get a chance to stay at SRK's home in Delhi. READ MORE