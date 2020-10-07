News18 Evening Digest: Arrested on Way to Hathras, Kerala Scribe Charged with Sedition and Other Top Stories

Arrested on Way to Hathras, Kerala Journalist and 3 Others with 'PFI Link' Charged with Sedition

A Kerala-based journalist and three other people said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India (PFI) were on Wednesday booked for sedition. The four were arrested in Mathura on Monday while on their way to Hathras from Delhi and have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The PFI has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country earlier this year and the UP Police had sought a ban on the outfit.

Bihar Assembly Polls: Bahubalis in Fray Courtesy Their Spouses, Dynasts Find Favour With All Parties

Guns and goons have played a key role in Bihar elections, and so has dynastic politics. The crime-politics nexus and dynastic politics has become an increasingly worrying phenomenon in recent times. Almost every political party has launched wives, sons and daughters of criminal-turned-politicians and their senior leaders even though they lacked political experience. This time, too, the trigger-happy outlaws and musclemen, often called 'Bahubalis' in local parlance, are all set to cast their impact on the assembly polls courtesy their better halves.

Setback for Indians? Trump to Sharply Limit H-1B Visas Amid Job Losses Caused by Covid-19

The Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said new rules on who can obtain the visas and how much they should be paid would be released soon to restrict the use of what's known as the H-1B program.

Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer Doudna Lost a Patent in 2017. It Won Them a Nobel Prize Today

Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 DNA snipping "scissors", on Wednesday. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

Facebook Used Its Data Monopoly to Kill Competition, Says Antitrust Committee Report

Facebook has been assessed as a company that has very clearly abused its dominant market position to kill potential competition, and in turn, stifle the market of social media services by not leaving users with much potential alternatives. The abusive market practices verdict was delivered by the US Congress' subcommittee on antitrust, commercial and administrative laws, or the House Antitrust Committee. Hearings for USA's ongoing investigations against tech giants Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook have taken place multiple times, with the most recent one being held on July 30 – where all the four chief executives of the four technology majors were present in front of the Antitrust Committee chaired by David Cicilline.

Gavaskar in Favour of 'Brown' as a Means of Dismissal, Urges Indians Not Call it 'Mankad'

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar is known to speak his mind, and this time around he has expressed his opinion on the rather controversial rule in cricket -- mankad. The rule is given its name after another Indian legend Vinoo Mankad, which is not acceptable at all to Gavaskar. During RCB's match against Delhi Capitals, when Aaron Finch was miles out of his crease, Ashwin warned him for the same.