News18 Evening Digest: As Exit Polls Point to Fractured Mandate in Goa, Cong Back to Resort Politics to Avoid 2017 Redux and Other Stories

As Exit Polls Point to Fractured Mandate in Goa, Cong Back to Resort Politics to Avoid 2017 Redux

To prevent horse trading and the repeat of the 2017 fiasco, the Congress top brass has asked its Goa candidates to stay in a hotel until Thursday afternoon, a day after the election results of five states, including the coastal state, will be declared, according to sources. READ MORE

Amid Rift Rumours, IPAC’s Prashant Kishor Seen on Stage with TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee

Amid rumours of rift, IPAC chief Prashant Kishor shared the stage with Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the party’s extended state committee meeting on Tuesday. READ MORE

Loan Rejection Rate for Women-run Business 2 Times Higher than Men. Formal Finance Bias Needs Fixing

India has made strides when it comes to women’s financial inclusion: The World Bank Findex Report finds that women-owned bank accounts have increased from 43 per cent in 2014 to 77 per cent in 2017; the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index) has improved by 10.5 points from 2017 to 2021. But it is quickly becoming clear that this access is not manifesting in greater uptake or usage of financial services by women. READ MORE

Ashneer Grover Lost Rs 100 crore in Stocks; Now Fight is Over 8.5% Stake in BharatPe

In an unending boardroom battle, the latest conflict is between Bhavik Koladiya and Ashneer Grover – over Koladiya’s stake in the company. This is an issue BharatPe’s shareholders will need to sort out, with the company board unlikely to intervene on the matter. READ MORE

Leonardo DiCaprio Donates USD 10 million for His Grandmother’s Native Land Ukraine

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $10 million to support Ukraine, which is fighting against Russia. DiCaprio also has a personal motive. The actor’s maternal grandmother, Helene Indenbirken, was born in Odessa as Jelena Stepanovna Smirnova, reports polishnews.co.uk. In 1917, she emigrated from there with her parents to Germany, where DiCaprio’s mother was born. READ MORE

REVEALED: Last Picture Taken of Shane Warne Before His Shocking Death

The last photo taken of cricket legend Shane Warne before his shocking death has now been revealed by his close friend Tom Hall. The photo, posted on Hall Instagram, shows Warne with a big smile wearing a black cap with a heart logo in the centre. Hall had travelled with Warne for the holiday in Thailand and had posted the photo of their villa - Samujana Villas – at Koh Samui on February 26. However, Hall’s next post was on March 5th, the day Warne died with a photo of himself with Warne, with the caption “So sad. No more words today. Drained”. READ MORE

