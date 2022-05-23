News18 Evening Digest: As India Gets On Board With US-initiated Trade Bloc, News18 Explains Intricacies and Other Stories

What Is Indo-Pacific Economic Framework? As India Gets On Board With US-initiated Trade Bloc, News18 Explains Intricacies

US President Joe Biden launched a new Asia-Pacific trade initiative Monday in Tokyo, with 13 countries including India and Japan signing up, although questions about the pact’s effectiveness remain. READ MORE

Leakage-proof Govt in India Today, PM Modi Tells Indians in Tokyo | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud of its past and hopeful for a “tech-led, science-led, innovation-led, talent-led future” too. He addressed the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, where he is on a two-day visit to attend a summit of Quad leaders at the invitation of Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. READ MORE

100 cases, 12 countries: Symptoms to Vaccine, Here’s All You Need to Know about Monkeypox Virus

As of May 21, 92 laboratory confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases with investigations on have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by 12 member states that are not endemic to the virus. No associated deaths have been reported. READ MORE

Karan Johar’s Jugjugg Jeeyo Faces Plagiarism Accusations from Indian Scriptwriter and Pak Singer

The trailer of Karan Johar’s much-awaited Jugjugg Jeeyo was finally released on Sunday. The film which Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in key roles and will hit theatres on June 24, 2022. While the trailer of the movie has left fans impressed, looks like there’s fresh trouble for Karan Johar to deal with ahead of the film’s release. READ MORE

Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court to Decide on Next Hearing Date Tomorrow; Hindu Side Seeks Scrapping of 1991 Act

After hearing arguments of both sides in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the Varanasi court adjourned the hearing, and said it will decide on the next hearing date on Tuesday. In an environment of ‘secrecy’, the court proceedings lasted for about 40 minutes. While the Hindu side has sought scrapping of the Places of Worship 1991 Act, Muslim lawyers argued for the case to be quashed. READ MORE

Thunderstorm, Rain in Delhi-NCR Bring Mercury Down Sharply; Traffic Snarls in Parts of City, Gurugram

Trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS, on the first working day of the week. READ MORE

