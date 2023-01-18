News18 Evening Digest: As Poll Bugle Sounded in Northeast, a Look at Major Players in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland & Other Stories

In today’s News18 Evening Digest, read the latest news on the assembly polls in northeastern states, the IndiGo plane emergency door opening row, China’s declining population, and more.

Poll Season in N-E: Who Are the Major Players in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland? What’s at Stake? Explained

Election Commission to announce schedule for assembly polls, Assembly election 2023 dates Live Updates, Poll Dates for Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura to be Out Shortly at news18.comThe poll season has officially begun in northeast with the Election Commission announcing election schedule for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. READ MORE

Emergency Door Opened ‘by Mistake’, Says Aviation Minister Scindia on IndiGo Plane Row

A day after reports stated that BJP leader Tejasvi Surya accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane last month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday that the door was opened “by mistake” and the Bengaluru MP apologised for it. READ MORE

India Poised to Become World’s Most Populous Country As China’s Population Shrinks for First Time In 6 Decades

India might overtake China to become the world’s most populous country this year. The likelihood of this forecast coming true within the next few months shot up Tuesday when China reported that its population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades. READ MORE

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Among 18 Killed in Helicopter Crash in Kyiv

The Interior Minister of of Ukraine was among 18 people killed in a helicopter crash in Kyiv region on Wednesday, police said. The helicopter crash in Boravary reportedly killed 18 people, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi. READ MORE

RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR Answer If They Want To Work With Quentin Tarantino For a Hollywood Film

SS Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic is one of India’s most expensive and top-grossing films of all time. It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, and topped Netflix streaming charts over the summer. READ MORE

Could Excessive Spending Via Credit Cards Prompt Income Tax Department Action?

Every bank and financial institution in India is instructed by law to report certain specified transactions executed by individuals to the Income Tax (IT) department, which keeps a record of high-value transactions to curb the problem of tax evasion. This rule applies not just to credit cards, but transactions above a certain limit will prompt the bank to inquire about its source. Due to this reason, the customers are advised to use their credit cards with care and file the IT returns as per income and expenses. Customers should also ensure that their income tax returns are in sync with details in the form 26AS. READ MORE

