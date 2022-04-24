News18 Evening Digest: Ashish Mishra Surrenders After SC Cancels Bail & Other Top Stories

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra Surrenders After SC Cancelled Bail Earlier This Week

Ashish Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people died, surrendered to the court on Sunday ahead of the one-week deadline that the Supreme Court had given to him early this week, according to sources. READ MORE

GMC Poll Results 2022: Clean Sweep for BJP+ in 58 Seats; PM Modi, CM Sarma Thank People for ‘Historic Win’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured a clean sweep in the 60-seat Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election on Sunday. The Kamrup (Metro) District administration said BJP won 52 wards while its ally party AGP won 6 wards. READ MORE

In First Major Jammu Visit, PM Modi Flags Off Key Projects Worth Rs 20,000Cr, Assures Youth of Brighter Future; Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since his government scrapped the region’s special status in August 2019. READ MORE

‘MI Won’t be Able to Win Unless…’: Ex-India Batter Explains How Mumbai Indians Can Return to Winning Ways

After seven straight losses in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians will look to start afresh in their next fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The five-time champions have returned to their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, after two complete seasons and nothing less than their first victory this season would make the moment special. READ MORE

Sudhanshu Pandey: Anupama Namaste America Will Show Circumstances That Made Vanraj Who He Is Today | Exclusive

Anupama: Namaste America is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The 11-episode series would be a prequel to one of the most loved shows on TV today- Anupamaa. It will take us 17 years back in time, and will show Anupama and Vanraj’s relationship in the initial years of their marriage. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will be reprising their roles for the series. READ MORE

Shilpa Shetty Channels ‘Love’ for Yash by Delivering KGF Chapter 2 Actor’s ‘Violence’ Dialogue; Watch Viral Video

Yash starrer action drama KGF Chapter 2 has gripped the internet and how! Ever since the movie was released, fans have been sharing viral videos on social media. Among all these videos, the most viral clips are the recreations of Yash’s dialogue on ‘violence’ which is featured in the movie’s trailer too. While scores of Yash fans are following the trend, Shilpa Shetty is the latest actress to join the bandwagon. READ MORE

