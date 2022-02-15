News18 Evening Digest: Assam Lifts All Covid-19 Restrictions; Amit Shah Says Vote BJP to Get Gas Cylinders on Holi and Other Storiew

Assam Lifts All Covid-19 Restrictions from Tuesday; Masks, Use of Sanitiser to Continue Until Further Notice

Assam withdrew all Covid-related restrictions on Tuesday reverting to the situation that existed before the nation-wide lockdown on March 25, 2020 following the outbreak of the disease, officials said. They claimed that Assam is the first state in the country to withdraw all COVID restrictions. All restrictions were lifted from 6 am on Tuesday with night curfew and curbs on socio-religious gatherings, educational institutions and others withdrawn, the officials said. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitisers at places of public gathering are mandatory and will remain in force until further orders, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah. READ MORE

1 kg ‘Ghee’, Free Ration for 5 Yrs, Akhilesh’s Poll Sop; Amit Shah Says Vote BJP to Get Gas Cylinders on Holi

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday promised one-kilo ‘ghee’ to the poor and free ration for five years if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised free gas cylinders on Holi if BJP is voted back. READ MORE

‘If Media Can Keep Quiet For a While, Everything Will Fall in Place’: Rohit Sharma Launches Staunch Defense of Virat Kohli

India T20I captain Rohit Sharma has advised media to not worry too much about Virat Kohli’s lean patch, saying the experienced campaigner knows how to deal with the pressure. There have been concerns over Kohli’s dipping form especially during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies in Ahmedabad where he managed just 26 runs across three innings including a duck. READ MORE

Karnataka Hijab Row Intensifies as Students Skip School, Exams; HC Adjourns Hearing Till Wednesday

The hijab row in Karnataka continued to take the centre stage on Tuesday as more than 35 students, who were denied entry into their classrooms for wearing their headscarves, began a demonstration on the school campus in Kodagu district. Similar incidents were reported across the state as students skipped schools and exams or chose to register their protest as politics intensified over the issue. READ MORE

‘Shoulders Not Strong Enough to Carry Weight of Indifference’: Ex-Minister Ashwani Kumar Quits Congress

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quit the party on Tuesday, in yet another setback for the Grand Old Party ahead of Punjab elections as it fights to keep its house in order amid multiple desertions. READ MORE

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Is Back! Ekta Kapoor Announces Re-Run of Smriti Irani Starrer Show

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when one mentions Tulsi or Mihir? Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, right? Ekta Kapoor’s show that aired in July 2000 was a massive hit. It was one of the longest-running television shows and its characters became household names. After over 1800 episodes in eight years, the show went off-air. However, there’s some good news. READ MORE

Kia Carens 7-Seater MPV Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Kia India has finally launched the much-awaited seven-seater Carens in India. The Korean automaker has priced the Carens from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). As revealed earlier, the Carens comes with five variants - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, prices for which are mentioned below. Kia also claims that the ownership cost for the Carens (1.4-litre, Turbo GDI) is just Rs 0.37 per kilometre. READ MORE

