News18 Evening Digest: Assam Rocked by 4.2-magnitude Earthquake and Other Top Stories

Assam Rocked by 4.2-magnitude Quake, Fifth Tremor to Hit Region in 24 Hours

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Assam in the early hours of Saturday, the fifth such tremor to hit the northeastern region during the past 24 hours, officials said. A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 1.07 am, with its epicentre near Tezpur, the headquarter of Sonitpur district, at a depth of 30 kms. READ MORE

New Software Developed to Help Identify Patients Requiring Ventilator Support: Govt

The government on Saturday said that a new software — Covid Severity Score — has been developed to identify patients who require ventilator support as well as detect emergency and intensive care unit needs early. The software consists of an algorithm that measures a set of parameters, and then identifies patients likely to require ventilator support in an intensive care unit (ICU), aid on time referral and make necessary arrangements before an emergency sets in. READ MORE

How The Legend Of Milkha Singh Was Born: A Look At The Races That Gave India Its Athletics Great

For Milkha Singh, running was not a sport. His earliest memories of running were tinged with struggle and horror. From the 10-km he ran everyday on his way back from school in Muzaffargarh in present-day Pakistan, to being entreated by his father to escape the 1947 Partition riots that left his family, including his parents dead, there would be few athletes for whom running was so closely intertwined with their lives. READ MORE

Akshay Kumar to Star in Dhoom 4? Actor Finally Reacts to Reports

The social media was filled with posts suggesting that Akshay Kumar has been finalised to play the main role in the fourth edition of the Dhoom series. The speculations started after some people on the internet posted information suggesting that Salman Khan and Akshay will be starring in Dhoom 4. There was no confirmation from the actors or the makers when the posts were made. Considering that big names like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham have been part of the previous Dhoom movies, fans did not find it difficult to believe that Akshay could be the next Dhoom hero. READ MORE

Watch: MS Dhoni is Holidaying With Family Members In Shimla

With relaxations in the COVID-19 induced restrictions, the arrival of celebrities along with tourists has started in Himachal Pradesh. Following Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s visit to the state’s capital Shimla, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has also reached Shimla. READ MORE

