News18 Evening Digest: AstraZeneca Says Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy, Kerala Withdraws Law to Police Social Media Content & Other Top Stories

AstraZeneca Says Covid Vaccine Shows 70% Efficacy

AstraZeneca said its vaccine for the novel coronavirus , developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments. "This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, Astra's chief executive, said in a statement. The British drugmaker's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy. LIVE UPDATES HERE

Kerala Puts on the Back Burner Controversial Law to Police Content on Social Media After Receiving Flak

A day after claiming that the amendment to the Kerala Police Act "will in no way be used against free speech or impartial journalism", Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the controversial law will not be implemented before a detailed discussion in the state legislative assembly. Opinions of all sides will be heard and only then further secession will be taken, Vijayan said. “With the announcement of the amendment, different views arose from different quarters. Concerns were expressed by those who supported the Left Democratic Front and those who stood for the protection of democracy. In this situation, we are not intending to amend the law. Detailed discussions in this regard will be held in the Assembly and further steps will be taken in this regard after hearing the views of all parties," the CM said in a statement. READ MORE

'Worse May Happen in Dec': Worried Over Surge in Covid Cases, SC Seeks Status Report from States

The pandemic situation in Delhi has worsened and it has gone out of control in Gujarat, the Supreme Court said on Monday while expressing concern over the surge in number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The apex court, which asked the Centre and all states to file within two days status reports detailing the steps taken to deal with the situation, said there is spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and authorities have to take steps and prepare for the worst for December. READ MORE

'Very Weak President': Chinese Adviser Says Biden Could 'Start Wars' Due to Resentment Against Beijing

A Chinese government advisor has said the country must drop its illusion that the Sino-American relations will automatically improve under the President-elect Joe Biden and that Beiijing should prepare for a tough stance from Washington. Zheng Yongnian, who is the Dean of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies, a Shenzhen-based think tank, has said that Beijing should utilise every opportunity to mend ties with the US, South China Morning Post reported, according to ANI. READ MORE

How Novak Djokovic's Positive Covid Test Almost Led to IPL 2020 Being Called Off

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was successfully hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ensuring fans were treated to high-quality cricket action while also ensuring the board were able to navigate any financial difficulties during what has been a challenging year. However, there were many moments when the tournament - which was postponed earlier in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic - when it seemed unlikely to happen at all. One such instance was when Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 after playing a few exhibition matches in Croatia and Serbia. READ MORE

Kartik Aaryan Asks for Deepika Padukone's Dates as She Proposes They Do a 'Fun' Film Together

Kartik Aaryan turned 30 on Sunday. While many Bollywood celebrities wished the actor on the special occasion, Deepika Padukone proposed they sign a 'fun' film together in the coming time. Now, Kartik has responded to Deepika's wish to see them together in a film project. Replying to Deepika's movie proposal for the two actors, Kartik wrote on social media, "Aap bas dates taiyaar rakho! Fun aur film main laa raha hoon.” Kartik's response to Deepika is winning over fans' hearts online. READ MORE