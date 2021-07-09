News18 Evening Digest: At Least 52 Killed After Massive Blaze in Bangladesh Factory and Other Top Stories

At Least 52 Killed, 50 Injured as Massive Blaze Breaks Out at 6-storey Bangladesh Factory

At least 52 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a massive fire that broke out at a six-storey juice factory outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, according to media reports on Friday. The fire broke out at around 5pm on Thursday at the Shezan juice factory in Naryanganj's Rupganj, according to fire officials.

Indian Navy Prohibits Flying of Drones Within 3 kms of its Assets

Indian Navy on Friday prohibited flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) within 3 kms of Naval Base, Naval Units and Naval assets. "Any non-conventional aerial object, including RPAs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator", a Defence statement said here.

What is Uniform Civil Code That Delhi HC Wants Govt to Implement? Know its History, Importance

The Delhi High Court of Friday backed the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and asked the Centre to take the necessary steps in the matter. The court observed that the modern Indian society is gradually turning "homogeneous" and dissipating "traditional barriers of religion, community, and caste, and in view of these changing paradigms, a uniform civil code is in order." Here's what the law is all about, its origin and importance in the current scenario.

Delhi Government Working With Google to Make Public Transport User Friendly

Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi Government is working with Google India to make public transport in the national capital territory easy and user friendly. In a recent tweet, Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot revealed that the government is at the final laps to integrate all public transport systems with Google, which will help commuters in the capital.

Delta, Delta Plus, Kappa, Lambda: All Covid-19 Variants Explained

Two cases of the Kappa strain of Covid-19 have now been discovered in Uttar Pradesh, after two patients were identified with having the Delta plus strain in Deoria and Gorakhpur. Amid increasing cases of Delta plus variant in India, other variants have become a topic of concern after India's recent encounter with a deadly second wave.

Sister Not Included in Modi Cabinet, Pankaja Munde Finally Breaks Silence; Gets Emotional

BJP leader Pankaja Munde finally broke her silence on her sister, Pritam, a two-time MP from the Beed District of Maharashtra, not finding a place in Narendra Modi's new cabinet. Shutting down the murmurs within a faction of BJP and the opposition, Pankaja stated that she believed 'the party might have taken the right decision by inducting the right people in the cabinet.

Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled For Saying Chores Gave Her ‘Freedom’ in London

Sonam Kapoor's being on the cover of Vogue has become the Internet's latest hot topic. The actress who appeared on the cover of Vogue India for the July month's issue sported breathtaking in all the looks of the photoshoot for the magazine. While Kapoor shot for the India edition of the magazine, she took the photos in London, where she is currently based.

