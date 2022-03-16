News18 Evening Digest: At Meeting on Punjab Rout, MPs Told Sonia Gandhi Sidhu-Jakhar Wrangling Hurt Party and Other Stories

Congress Cacophony: At Meeting on Punjab Rout, MPs Told Sonia Gandhi Sidhu-Jakhar Wrangling Hurt Party

Punjab MPs told Congress president Sonia Gandhi that public comments by former state unit chiefs Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar “hurt” the party during the assembly elections. Gandhi held a meeting with the Punjab MPs on Wednesday to take stock of the party’s humiliating loss to the Aam Aadmi Party in the state. READ MORE

‘Ishq Haq Hai’: At Oath-taking Event, CM Mann Quotes Bhagat Singh; Has a Message for Those Who Didn’t Vote for AAP

To love is our birth right. But this time, let’s make this country our love, said Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann as he swore in at Khatkar Kalan — ancestral village of Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann’s remark in Urdu is a famous quote by the legendary freedom fighter, in whose honour the chief minister asked people to turn Punjab ‘Basanti’ or yellow in colour. READ MORE

AgustaWestland Scam: Charge Sheet Against Ex-Defence Secy Shashi Kant Sharma, 4 IAF Personnel

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a special court in Delhi against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and four Indian Air Force personnel in alleged connection with the Rs 3,700-crore AgustaWestland scam. According to officials aware of the developments in the case, the central probe agency filed the charge sheet after taking the approval from the central government to prosecute Sharma, who was the Defence Secretary between 2011 and 2013 before being appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). READ MORE

Zomato-Blinkit Deal and a Promise of 10-Minute Grocery Delivery: What it Means for Investors

Zomato-Blinkit Deal: Online food delivery unicorn Zomato and instant delivery service Blinkit, formerly Grofers, is in talks to acquire 10-minute grocery delivery platform Blinkit (formerly Grofers), entered into a merger agreement. Zomato, in an exchange filing, said that it will extend a loan of $150 million to Blinkit to support its capital requirements. READ MORE

The Kashmir Files Actor Chinmay Mandlekar on Playing Farooq Malik Bitta: ‘It Was Unsettling But Reality Was Much More Brutal’ | Exclusive

Actor Chinmay Mandlekar is a renowned name in the Marathi film circuit, having worked in acclaimed movies like Farzand, Fatteshikast, and Pawankhind. But it wasn’t until a few days ago that the entire nation woke up to the fact of what he was capable of doing. Mandlekar became simply impossible to ignore as he slipped into his “dream role" as Farooq Malik Bitta in The Kashmir Files which has now made him a sensation. READ MORE

Apple Park Campus In Cupertino Evacuated Due To ‘White Powder’ Scare: Here’s What Happened

Part of the Apple Park campus, the iPhone-maker’s headquarters in Cupertino, California had to be evacuated after an envelope containing ‘white powder substance’ was found within the campus. According to the Santa Clara County’s fire department, there was a fire alarm and hazmat response at Apple’s headquarters just after noon local time. Emergency personnel have since then determined the situation is under control, and employees have been allowed to go back inside, a report from NBC said. READ MORE

