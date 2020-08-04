News18 Evening Digest: Ayodhya Ram Temple Design Revealed, Vivo Set to Exit IPL 2020 and Other Top Stories

Ram Temple Design Revealed: Here's How the Grand Temple Will Look Like

The design of the planned Ram temple in Ayodhya was released by the government on Tuesday, a day ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders. The temple, which will be built in the Nagara style of architecture, will comprise three stories with pillars and domes. It will be double the size of the previous planned design, and will have five domes instead of two to accommodate more devotees. SEE PICS

IPL 2020 Title Sponsors Vivo May Exit Contract Because of Anti-China Backlash

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo India is planning to back out as the title sponsor of the IPL, at least for this year, according to reports. The intention of taking a one-year break was communicated by an IPL franchise to seven other teams. This comes just after the IPL Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain Vivo as the title sponsor, leading to a huge backlash because of the anti-China sentiment after the border clashes. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe

The Bihar government has recommended a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after the late actor's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, requested CM Nitish Kumar to transfer the case from Mumbai Police to the central probe agency. The actor's father KK Singh has accused the Mumbai Police of not reacting when he talked about a threat to his son's life months ago, a claim that was denied by the police. READ MORE

Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker: Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila Candidates Clear Phase-1, Enter Phase-2

The union health ministry on Tuesday said that Covid-19 vaccine candidates by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have cleared the phase-1 of clinical trials, that are safety trails, and will move to phase-2 trials soon. The third vaccine candidate in India is the one developed by Oxford University. The ministry said it is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India and will be starting within a week at 17 sites. READ MORE

In Locked Down Tamil Nadu, WhatsApp Messages on E-passes Are Spreading Like Wildfire

Pay Rs 1,500 and get an e-pass within two hours to travel across India. This advertisement is spreading like wildfire on WhatsApp groups in Vellore. Calls to the numbers specified in the Whatsapp ads confirmed that the people behind the enterprise were able to secure e-passes within two hours. Sources said that to cash in on the demand for e-passes without hassles, several such attempts - conning people for what is essentially a seamless government service - are being made. READ MORE

6 Primary Contacts of Karnataka CM Test Covid-19 Positive, 3 Deputy CMs Among 75 to Self-Isolate

The Covid-19 positive results of some top leaders in Karnataka have sent the state administration into a tizzy with fears of several government employees contracting the infection. As many as six primary contacts of the Karnataka CM have been found positive out of the 45 tested so far and the results of another 30 are still awaited. BS Yediyurappa had met with the three deputy CMs, the governor, seven ministers from his cabinet as well as 10 MLAs in the last one week alone. READ MORE