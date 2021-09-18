News18 Evening Digest: Babul Supriyo Joins TMC, Bali to Reopen for Foreign Visitors from Oct and Other Top Stories

Mamata, Abhishek Brought Something Exciting to the Table: Babul Supriyo’s 1st Reaction After Joining TMC

Shortly after joining TMC, former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday said he had “wholeheartedly" decided to quit politics for good but was convinced by the party as “Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee brought something exciting to the table." Read More

Scribe Arrested, Another Booked in Ambala Over ‘Incorrect’ Report on Suspected Terrorist

A journalist was arrested and another was booked at Ambala Cantonment here for allegedly mentioning “incorrect place" of arrest of a suspected terrorist in a news report, prompting the opposition to attack the Haryana government for “suppressing" freedom of press. An FIR was registered against reporter Sunil Brar and news editor Sandeep Sharma of Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday under different sections of the IPC, police said, adding that Brar was taken into custody on Friday. Read More

Bali to Reopen for International Visitors From October

The Indonesian government will reopen its resort island of Bali for international visitors from October amid a constant decline in the country’s number of new Covid-19 cases, a Minister said. In a statement on Friday, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said that the country has just emerged from the peak of the second wave of the pandemic triggered by the Delta variant from July to August and has managed to reduce its positivity rate to less than 5 per cent. Read More

Railway Minister Rides a Floor Cleaning Car at New Delhi Railway Station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been earlier seen with passengers on a train and listening to problems or talking to a train driver. But on Friday he was seen riding a floor mopping car on the platform at New Delhi railway station. The passengers present at the platform were surprised to see the Minister’s act. Read More

Shilpa Shetty’s Latest Instagram Post is All About ‘Brand New Ending’ in Life

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share an excerpt from a book that talks about ‘brand new ending’ in life. She highlighted American writer Carl Bard’s quote that read, “Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending. Read More

Mizoram U-19 Head Coach And Former Bengal Spinner Murtaza Lodhgar Dies of Heart Attack

Former Bengal left-arm spinner and Mizoram U-19 head coach Murtaza Lodhgar died of cardiac arrest on Friday night in Visakhapatnam, Cricket Association Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya confirmed. Lodhgar, 45, was in the port city with the Mizoram colts, who were set to play the league phase of Vinoo Mankad Trophy (U-19 National One Dayers) as BCCI’s domestic season is set to commence. Read More

