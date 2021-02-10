News18 Evening Digest: Bengal Elections May be Held in 6-7 Phases, Single-phase in TN & Kerala and Other Top Stories

West Bengal Elections Likely to be Held in 6-7 Phases, Single-phase in TN & Kerala; Final Call After February 15

The Election Commission will most likely hold elections in West Bengal in six to seven phases. The final call will be taken after February 15. The apex electoral body is also mulling over holding single-phased elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Assam may see elections in 2-3 phases.

Tonnes of Rocks, Sludge, Hypothermia Scare: Time Running Out for Those Trapped Since U'khand Glacier Burst

Time was running out to save dozens of people trapped inside a tunnel three days after a devastating flash flood likely caused by a glacier burst in India's Himalayan north, officials said Wednesday. More than 170 people were still missing after a barrage of water and debris hurtled with terrifying speed and power down a valley on Sunday morning, sweeping away bridges and roads and hitting two hydroelectric plants.

Raths are for Gods and Goddesses, not Politicians: Mamata Banerjee Mocks BJP's Roadshow Politics

In a no-holds-barred attack at the BJP which has launched an equally aggressive offensive her government in a bid to wrest powers in the upcoming assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of indulging in divisive politics. She mocked BJP leaders for travelling on raths "as if they are gods", and alleged that their political agenda is to create division in society on the basis of religion. She also accused the saffron party of resorting to lies about Hinduism.

WHO Team Finds 'Australian Beef' May Have Started Covid-19 Virus, Not Wuhan Wet-Food Market

A team of 14 scientists, belonging to the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating several accusations, including that the coronavirus might have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, have concluded their probe. According to a report, the WHO investigators have backed the ruling Communist Party's claims that "cold-chain products" such as Australian beef, may have caused the initial outbreak.

Hope Floats for Decommissioned INS Viraat as SC Stays Dismantling, Gives Notice To Owner

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat after hearing a petition by a firm seeking to convert the ship into a maritime museum and multi-functional adventure centre. The court also issued notice to the company that bought the ship from the government to be made into scrap.

Muslim Girl Can Marry Anyone on Attaining Puberty, Rules Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a Muslim girl below 18 years of age and has attained puberty is at liberty to marry anyone as per Muslim Personal Law. The decision came after the High court relied on literature of Muslims marriages and judgements of various courts.

Indian Cricket Fans Remind Kevin Pietersen of Gabba After his Cheeky Tweet in Hindi About India's Loss

One cricket personality famous for his cutting and sarcastic comments online is England's Kevin Pietersen. After team India lost the first Test match to England, Pietersen took to Twitter to share his joy in the host country's most popular language, Hindi. "India, you remember I had warned you already to not celebrate so much when you defeated Australia at their home," he wrote. The cheeky tweets have managed to rile up fans of team India who have responded to the cricketer with witty answers.