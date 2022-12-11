News18 Evening Digest: Bengaluru Couple Fined for Walking Near Home At Night, Sukhwinder Sukhu Takes Oath as Himachal CM & Other Stories

In Sunday, evening digest, we look at Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu swearing in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, while party leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi attended his oath-taking ceremony. We also look at a case where a Bengaluru couple was fined for “breaking law" by being out late at night. The police, however, were quick to respond, confirming the two cops were identified and suspended.

Four-time MLA and 58-year-old Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Prominent party leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi attended his oath-taking ceremony in Shimla. READ MORE

Two police officers in Bengaluru were suspended for allegedly extorting money form a couple, who were walking back home late an night early this week. The entire incident came to fore when Karthik Patri took to Twitter to share his ordeal and tagged the Bengaluru police, asking if this was a form “terrorism". The police, however, were quick to respond, confirming the two cops were identified and suspended. READ MORE

Bhupendra Patel is all set to be sworn in as the new Gujarat chief minister, to continue another BJP term after the saffron party’s resounding success in the state. The party had shown faith in Patel as the party’s face for the Gujarat elections, and political experts over time have assigned a variety of reasons why the saffron party has stuck with its choice in Gujarat. READ MORE

The Icelandic winter calls for some magnificent natural display in the night sky that is none other than the Aurora Borealis or what we commonly refer to as the Northern Lights. The Auroras display the dynamic patterns of beautiful lights that appear as curtains or spirals, covering the entire sky. While many wait to witness the iconic lights in Iceland, a woman captured the Auroras during her flight to the Nordic Island nation. She shared the amazing experience on Instagram that made netizens scream “unreal". READ MORE

Himachal Pradesh new Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government will implement old pension scheme (OPS) in the first Cabinet meeting. Before this, in the Budget 2022, the Rajasthan government had also announced its plan to re-introduce the OPS for all state government employees from the next financial year. READ MORE

