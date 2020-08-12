News18 Evening Digest: Bengaluru Mob Violence and Other Top Stories

Shattered Windows, Torched Vehicles & Deserted Roads: Violence-hit Bengaluru Area Resembles War Zone

Areas under Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency resembled a war zone on Wednesday, hours after an unruly mob went on a rampage torching vehicles, irked over a "communally sensitive" social media post allegedly put up by a relative of a Congress MLA. Charred vehicles, shards of glass from broken windows, stones and bricks could be seen strewn on deserted roads of the violence-affected localities. READ MORE

Certificate Not Necessary Before Producing Electronic Evidence in Court: SC Clarifies Law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that it is not mandatory to obtain a certificate every time before electronic evidence can be adduced in a court of law. It held that no certificate will be required to produce electronic evidence such as disks, pen drives, etc., if the original device can be produced in court. READ MORE

I Don’t Have the Power to Undo August 5: Shah Faesal Resigns to Kashmir’s New Reality

Shah Faesal, the IAS topper who decided to quit civil services last year opting for public life, in a surprising reversal has bidden farewell to politics as his fledgling career became a casualty of the nullification of Article 370. The U-turn has led to him being labelled as a ‘resignation man’, but he tells CNN-News18’s Mufti Islah that it was not surrender to quit politics, but a strategic decision, and asks why someone should come forward to lead when people are out to stab him in the back. READ MORE

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Announce They're Expecting 'New Addition' to Family

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together. The Bollywood couple, who welcomed their son Taimur in December 2016, have announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family. A statement from their spokesperson said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." READ MORE

Viral Q&A Session between Virat, Anushka Answers All That You Want to Know about 'Virushka'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fans were all in for a treat on Wednesday morning, when Twitter woke up to a cupid video of the 'Virushka'. A viral video thread features a small questions answer session the couple shot in the comfort of their home. The series of small video starts with Anushka and Virat asking each other three sets if questions in three parts regrading their professions, their lives with each other, and of course it's all to test who knows the other person better. READ MORE