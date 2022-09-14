News18 Evening Digest: Bharat (Mein Congress) Jodo Yatra: A Course Correction Gandhis Could Use Amid Goa Fiasco and Other Stories

Bharat (Mein Congress) Jodo Yatra: A Course Correction Gandhis Could Use Amid Goa Fiasco

On February 4, just a few days before the Goa polls, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders had taken an oath that after the election, they would not defect to any other party. The reason: In 2017, the Congress had suffered a blow when 15 of their elected legislators quit the party. READ MORE

Agnipath Scheme: After Army’s ‘Lack of Support’ Letter, Punjab CM Warns Local Administration Against ‘Laxity’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assured full support to the Indian Army’s Agnipath recruitment drives and asserted that “any laxity” from the local civil administration in the military recruitment scheme will be viewed seriously. His response came after the force’s zonal office had said that it will recommend its headquarters to “hold in abeyance” its recruitment rallies in the state due to a “lack of support” from local authorities. READ MORE

‘Why Not Dimapur or Kohima?’: Discontent Over Nadda’s Sept 16 Meet at Nagaland Dy CM’s Village

According to sources, the venue, Old Riphyim, a hamlet in Nagaland, has been chosen for the meeting after Patton publicly expressed displeasure recently when the seat-sharing between BJP and National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the assembly polls was announced, which was then followed by explanatory clarification and him falling in line. READ MORE

​‘We Are Victims Too’: Bengaluru’s Co-working Space Provider Under Scanner Over Chinese Loan App Scam

We, too, are victims here, claimed BricSpace, the Bengaluru-based co-working space that is under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner over at least three fraudulent companies that floated loan-lending applications masterminded by Chinese nationals that trapped scores of Indians registered on their address. READ MORE

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 To Air From October 1? Check Premiere Episode Details Here

Yes, you read it right. As reported by Pinkvilla, the 16th season of Bigg Boss will be on our television screens from Saturday, October 1. The entertainment portal claims that the premiere episode will be divided into two parts. While the first half will air on October 1, the second half will be streamed the next day i.e October 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding the show’s premiere so far. READ MORE

Kamaal R Khan Clarifies Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Had Nothing to Do With His Arrest

Self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan made a comeback on Twitter after getting bail recently. Also known as KRK, he was arrested last month for his derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. According to police, the remarks made by KRK in 2020 were communal in nature, reported PTI. Hence, he was booked under Sections 153 and 500 of IPC for inciting riots through provocation and defamation. READ MORE

