News18 Evening Digest: Bhupesh Baghel Says 'Chhattisgarh Can Never Become Punjab' and Other Top Stories

‘Chhattisgarh Can Never Become Punjab’: CM Baghel’s Full Stop to Rumblings as More MLAs Reach Delhi

Amid speculation of leadership change in Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday reiterated that there is no political movement in the state and replied to former CM Dr. Raman Singh’s statement ‘Chhattisgarh becoming Punjab,’ that “Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab.” This comes after several MLAs are going to New Delhi on their own wish as they are all independent individuals. Read More

UP Govt Asks Schools to Waive Off School Fee for Female Students

With aim of increasing female enrolment, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked schools to offer fee waivers to female students. “If two sisters are studying in the same private school, then the school can waive off fee for one of them," CM Yogi Adityanath said in a recent notice. If the private school does not waive the fees, then the state education department would make arrangements to pay the fees of that girl child, said the chief minister. Read More

Trump Asks Florida Judge to Force Twitter to Restart His Account

Former US President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida on Friday to ask Twitter to restore his account, which the company removed in January citing a risk of incitement of violence. Trump filed a request for preliminary injunction against Twitter in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, arguing the social media company was “coerced" by members of the US Congress to suspend his account. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot in Mumbai Hospital for 10 Days for Atlee’s Next

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming acclaimed South Indian filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film. The untitled project will also feature Nayanthara, who is called Lady Superstar in the South Indian film industry. Atlee, who is known for films like Bigil and Mersal will be directing his maiden Hindi film with this project. Now, reports suggest that SRK will be shooting for a 10-day schedule at BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in South Mumbai. Read More

TCS, Wipro, Marico Work From Home to End Soon. How IT Firms Planning to Return to Office

The cases are dipping, vaccination is picking up, pandemic is changing into endemic and now, the economy, corporations are clawing back to normalcy, the economy rebounding and the corporations getting back on the track. After the deadly second wave of Covid-19 infection, the world is seeing some semblance of normalcy, and now embracing the hybrid model of working, the corporations across the world are gearing up to call back their employees to office. Read More

FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Paulo Dybala Out of Argentina Squad Due to Injury

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been ruled out of Argentina’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the country’s soccer governing body said. Dybala was initially included in coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad announced on Monday but he will now miss their qualifiers against Paraguay (away), Uruguay and Peru (both home) from Oct. 8-15. The 27-year-old picked up a thigh injury while playing for Juventus in last weekend’s 3-2 Serie A win over Sampdoria, where he scored the opening goal before limping off in tears. Read More

