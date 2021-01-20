News18 Evening Digest: Biden to Halt Trump Border Wall Construction, SC Sends Notice to Centre on Reconstituting Farm Laws Committee & Other Top Stories

Biden to Halt Trump Border Wall Construction, End 'Muslim Travel Ban' in First-day Order, Return US to WHO

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to kick off his new administration on Wednesday with orders to restore the United States to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, aides said. In first-day moves, he will end Trump's much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration. READ MORE

Miffed SC Sends Notice to Centre on Reconstituting Farm Laws Committee, Says Reputation Torn to Shreds

The Supreme Court on Wednesday mounted a strong defence of the committee appointed by it to help resolve the ongoing farmers' protest even as it issued a notice to the Centre for its reconstitution after a petition was filed by a farmer union from Rajasthan. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde expressed dissatisfaction over how “unnecessary aspersions” were cast on the members of the Committee after it was reported that all four had previously spoken in favour of the farm reform laws that have sparked the protests around Delhi. READ MORE

Jack Ma, 'Missing' for Months Since China Fallout, Emerges for First Time for Virtual Meet With Teachers

Amid reports speculating about Alibaba founder and billionaire Jack Ma's whereabouts, Chinese state media has shared a video of him 'virtually' meeting a hundred rural teachers across the country on Wednesday. The normally voluble Jack Ma has been staying out of the public eye. He earlier cancelled a TV appearance and avoided social media. That had prompted a flurry of speculation about what might have happened to Ma, China's biggest global business celebrity and a symbol of its tech boom. READ MORE

KTR Set to Replace Father KCR as Telangana CM Next Month as Minister All But Confirms Change in Guard

The political corridors in Hyderabad are abuzz with rumours about a change of guard in Telangana as chief minister and TRS founder K Chandrashekar Rao, may give up his chair for his son KT Rama Rao. If sources are to be believed, the transition may happen as soon as next month. "Yes, the next CM is KTR. It will happen mostly in February. They are discussing within their family. Many changes will take place in the cabinet too,” a senior Cabinet minister, who did not wish to be named, told News18. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Restricted Temporarily After Remarks About 'Tandav' Creators

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday tweeted that her Twitter account has been restricted temporarily. This comes after she made controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series. Now, the actress has slammed the "liberal community" who reported her account to Twitter, going on to call Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey "chacha". READ MORE

Gujarat Renames Dragonfruit 'Kamalam' Based on Shape, Twitter Wonders if Banana Will be Next

The BJP-led government in Gujarat has inspired a bizarre new trend on Twitter after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday that dragonfruit will henceforth be called 'Kamalam' in the state. According to Rupani, the decision was based on the shape of the dragonfruit which looks like a lotus flower. 'Kamalam' is the Sanskrit word for lotus. Incidentally, the lotus is also the party symbol of BJP. READ MORE

Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as Nobita and Shizuka Get Married in Upcoming Doraemon Film

Majority of the ’90s kids would have grown up watching Japanese animated cartoon, Doraemon. The plot of this cartoon show is about a blue robotic cat, Doraemon and his human friend, Nobita. A massive part of the show is about Nobita trying to impress his female friend Shizuka and Doraemon helping him out with the same. Now what has got netizens exceedingly emotional is the news of Nobita and Shizuka’s marriage in the upcoming part of the Doraemon film. The movie titled Stand By Me Doraemon 2 is all about this big event in which the makers have finally answered to the prayers of Doraemon’s fans. The poster of the film shows the couple standing on Doraemon’s head. As can be seen, the blue cat is teary eyed on witnessing the couple in their wedding outfit. READ MORE