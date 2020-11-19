News18 Evening Digest: Bihar Education Minister Resigns from Newly Formed Cabinet and Other Top Stories

Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, Accused of Corruption, Resigns from Newly-formed Cabinet

Bihar's Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, mired in corruption charges, submitted his resignation on Thursday three days after taking oath as part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. Choudhary, who was allocated the portfolio on Tuesday, a day after taking oath, sent his resignation immediately after assuming charge at 1pm, said informed sources.

Rs 2,000 Fine for Not Wearing Mask, Announces Delhi Govt as Covid Pandemic Rages in National Capital

As an immediate measure to curb the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the fine has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2000 to for those roaming around in public places without masks. He also urged all political parties and social organisations to distribute masks to people in Delhi.

26/11 Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail in Terror Financing Cases

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan sentenced Jamat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed, along with three others, to 10-year imprisonment in an illegal funding case. The court also ordered that Saeed's properties be confiscated. Saeed, a UN designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty, was arrested on July 17 last year in two terror financing cases. He was sentenced to 11 years by an anti-terrorism court in February.

Parliamentary Panel Grills Twitter Over 'Obscene' Tweets by Comedian Kunal Kamra Targeting SC, CJI

A parliamentary committee questioned Twitter on Thursday over the recent "obscene" tweets by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra targeting the Supreme Court and the chief justice of India (CJI), and sought reply from the social media giant over the matter within seven days, said the panel's chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi. This came close on the heels of Twitter apologising in writing to the same parliamentary panel for wrongly showing Ladakh in China and promising to correct the error by the month-end.

Luck By Chance: Meteorite Worth Rs 9.8 Crore Comes Crashing Through Man's House in Indonesia

An Indonesian coffin-maker hit the jackpot after a rare type of precious meteorite weighing 2.1 kg smashed through the roof of his house in North Sumatra. According to a report on the Independent, the meteorite is classified as a CM1/2 carbonaceous chondrite. It is an extremely rare variety and estimated to be 4.5 billion years old. The rare celestial drop is reportedly worth around 645 pounds per gram (approx. Rs 63,000). The man was reportedly paid over 1 million pounds or roughly Rs 9.8 crore.

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Netizens Who Trolled Her for Having Pre-marital Sex

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has hit back at a user who trolled her for having pre-marital sex. She tweeted, "Love how all depressed and suicidal snowflake feminists are doing tauba tauba about premarital sex, some of them are scandalised that a Padma Shri awardee indulges in sex... what is with this Victorian/Islamic approach to a woman's sexuality, snowflakes are melting on my TL."

PUBG Mobile India May be More Popular Than FAU-G, Hints Pre-Registration Numbers

PUBG Mobile is all set to make a comeback in the country, in an all-new avatar. Now, reports indicate that despite its ban and months-long absence from the Indian cyber space, PUBG Mobile may continue to enjoy similar popularity in the country – even with upcoming Indian combat game FAU-G also set to premiere soon.