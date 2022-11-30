News18 Evening Digest: Bilkis Bano Moves SC, Challenges Release of 11 Rape Convicts and Other Stories

Bilkis Bano Moves SC, Challenges Release of 11 Rape Convicts, Analysing the Social Media Footprints of BJP, AAP and Congress Before Gujarat Battle and other news only on evening digest.

Bilkis Bano Moves SC, Challenges Release of 11 Rape Convicts; CJI Says ‘Will Examine Issue’

Bilkis Bano on Wednesday challenged the early remission of the 11 convicts who were serving a life sentence for gangraping her and murdering her family in the 2002 Gujarat riots and were freed on August 15 this year in the Supreme Court. READ MORE

Analysing the Social Media Footprints of BJP, AAP and Congress Before Gujarat Battle | Explained

With less than a week until the high-octane poll battle in Gujarat concludes, the ruling BJP and newcomer AAP have increased their online campaigning to reach out to voters who use social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. READ MORE

After Nadav Lapid Controversy, Vivek Agnihotri Pledges To Make ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’

Nadav Lapid, an Isareli filmmaker who served as the head of the jury at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI), sparked a row over his statements on Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files. After Lapid called TKF a ‘shameful propaganda’, the internet went abuzz with conflicting opinions and views. While the cast of the film consisting of Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar had expressed their displeasure, Vivek Agnihotri too claimed that he would quit filmmaking if someone could prove his film supported falsehood. Later in the day, the Hate Story director also announced that he would be making The Kashmir Files Unreported. READ MORE

Freddy: Kartik Aaryan Recalls an Obsessed Fan Claimed She’s Married to Him, Reached His House | Exclusive

After delivering one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his second outing of the year. Titled Freddy, the film will see the actor play a shy and lonely dentist, who turns into a cold-blooded and obsessive killer at night. READ MORE

Are Social Issues Troubling Your Teen? Ways To Enhance Your Teenager’s Mental Health

Have you noticed a level of anxiety about school, friends, dating or even some of the most basic issues of life in your teen? Is your teen doubting him/herself on a regular basis? Is your teen having trouble finishing homework or chores on time? Have you noticed your teen being mopey or procrastinating? Is your child feeling self-conscious? Teens are more to susceptible social challenges than adults as their brains are still developing and their bodies are changing quickly. What we might think of as “teenage problems" can affect emotional and physical health of these adolescents. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Alleges Udaariyaan Actress Is Being ‘Bullied and Cornered’

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother has alleged his sister is being ‘cornered’ and ‘bullied’ in the show. On Tuesday night, Priyanka’s brother issued a statement and talked about how the Udaariyaan actress is being taunted on national television. He also accused the makers of ‘glorifying bully culture’ and asked everyone to be ‘nice’. READ MORE

