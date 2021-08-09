News18 Evening Digest: Bitcoin Price Hits $45,000, highest in Over 2 Months. Next Stop $50,000? & Other Top Stories

Bitcoin Price Hits $45,000, highest in Over 2 Months. Next Stop $50,000?

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be on an upward trend on August 8. The global crypto market cap over the last day was $1.83 trillion with a 0.25 per cent decline for the same period according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of this article, the price of Bitcoin stood at $45,040.19 with an upwards trend of 1.16 per cent over the last 24 hours and 13.70 per cent over the last seven days. READ MORE

UK HC Allows Nirav Modi to Appeal Against Extradition to India on Mental Health Grounds

The UK High Court on Monday approved fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s permission to appeal against extradition to India, on mental health grounds. He had cited poor conditions of Indian jails and increased “risk" of depression that may lead to suicide as arguments in a fresh appeal against extradition in the UK. READ MORE

Railway Recruitment Board To Refund Examination Fees; Candidates Asked to Update Bank Account Details

The Railway Recruitment Board recently released a notification regarding the refund of examination fees of its recently conducted exam for the hiring in the Non-Technical Popular Catagories (NTPC). The notification read that the option for updating the bank account will be live on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Board from August 11 to August 31. READ MORE

PM Modi Transfers About Rs 19,500 Crore to Over 9.75 Crore Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore beneficiaries farmers under the government’s PM-KISAN scheme. With this, the government has so far transferred nine installments amounting around Rs 1.57 lakh crore to farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. READ MORE

Tiffin Bomb Airlifted Through Drone Found Near Punjab Border Ahead of I-Day, Cops Say Major Terror Plot Foiled

In what has fuelled suspicion among intelligence agencies that Pakistan-based terror groups were planning a major subversive activity, the Punjab Police have seized an IED explosive fitted in a tiffin box, apparently delivered through a drone, at a Daleka village in Amritsar, close to the International Border (IB). READ MORE

Amazon, Flipkart Please Against CCI Probe: SC Rejected Pleas of e-commerce Firms

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain pleas of e-commerce firms, Amazon and Flipkart, challenging an order permitting the Competition Commission of India to carry out a preliminary investigation into the alleged violation of the competition law. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that challenging the enquiry is like wanting a notice before the registration of an FIR under the criminal law and asked the e-commerce giants to submit themselves to the probe by the CCI. READ MORE

Olympics Champ Neeraj Chopra Can Now Stay In Any Oyo Room For Free

Gold medalist and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been receiving gifts from state governments and business houses after his big win in Tokyo Olympics and deservedly so. The latest perk to come his way is free accommodation at any OYO room all over the world. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here