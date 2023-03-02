News18 Evening Digest: BJP Keeps Tripura, Nagaland; In Hung Meghalaya, CM Sangma Calls Amit Shah for Support & Other Top Stories

Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP Keeps Tripura, Nagaland; In Hung Meghalaya, CM Sangma Calls Amit Shah for Support

The BJP on Thursday crossed the halfway mark in Tripura and Nagaland as the counting of votes began in the morning. Manik Saha, tipped to be Tripura’s Chief Minister for a second term, defeated Congress’s veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha, by a margin of 1,257 votes from Town Bardowali despite detractors within his own party predicting a “tough time” for him in the prestigious constituency. READ MORE

Deflating ‘Opposition Unity’ Balloon: Why Tripura Win is as Big a Feat as UP’s for BJP

There was an alliance between arch-rivals Congress and the Left, there was an upbeat challenger in Tipra Mohta, and BJP had to change its chief minister a year ago indicating some trouble in a state that the party won for the first time in 2018. But defeating all odds, the BJP has retained Tripura. READ MORE

On State’s Demand: Centre to Send Additional Troops to Punjab to Maintain Law & Order Ahead of Sikh Fest

The Centre, on the request of the Punjab government, has decided to send additional troops of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) to maintain law and order and assist local police in the state. READ MORE

SHOCKING! Dilip Joshi Allegedly Under Threat, 25 Armed Men Surround TMKOC Star’s House: Report

An unknown caller claimed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah star Dilip Joshi is under threat as 25 armed men have surrounded his house in Mumbai. The news about the call comes just a day after an unknown caller claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s houses were under a bomb threat. According to India Today, the call was made to Nagpur Control Room on February 1 informing the police that 25 people with weapons and guns were outside the actor’s residence. READ MORE

