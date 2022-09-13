News18 Evening Digest: BJP Moves HC Seeking Action Against Bengal Govt Officials, Hearing Begins and Other Stories

‘Nabanna Cholo’ LIVE Updates: BJP Moves HC Seeking Action Against Bengal Govt Officials, Hearing Begins

Amid the ongoing political slugfest between the BJP and the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, several Bharatiya Janata Party workers clashed with the police during a protest march to the state secretariat called the ‘Nabanna Cholo’ rally. READ MORE

If India Can Do Biz with Russia…Why Can’t Pak Have Friendships Sans Slavery, Asks Imran Khan | Exclusive

In a change of stance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and former PM Imran Khan showed his indirect support to the extension of tenure of Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying “the issue should be deferred until the elections”. READ MORE

One Can Get Everything in Jail And Also Stay Safe from Rivals And Police, A Gangster Tells News18 | Exclusive

With authorities cracking down on criminal gangs in Delhi and neighbouring states as their connection with cross-border terrorism comes into focus, CNN-News18 spoke to a member of one such outfit about “tricks of the trade” and life on the wrong side of the law. READ MORE

Aryan Khan Slays in Latest Photoshoot but Dad Shah Rukh Khan Has an Important Question to Ask

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan might not have made his debut yet but the star kid has a huge following on social media. Aryan, who is known to be very private and not an avid social media user took the internet by storm when he dropped photos from his latest photoshoot. SRK’s son partnered with a popular shoe brand and shared a couple of photos flaunting his uber-cool shoes and clothes. READ MORE

Infosys Warns Employees on Moonlighting, ‘Two Timing’ May Lead to Termination of Job

IT major Infosys Ltd has warned its employees against moonlighting, saying that the practice may result in termination of contract of the employee as it is against the company’s rules. In an internal post, the homegrown IT company has said that dual employment will not be allowed as per Infosys’s code of conduct. This comes amid an IT crackdown on the practice of taking up a second job, with Wipro warning its employees weeks prior to Infosys’s letter. READ MORE

Babar Azam’s Cover Drives are Helping Pakistani Kids Learn Physics Better. Here’s Proof

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s cover drives are a sight to witness. No extra power no slog, just pure timing and placement written all over it. Azam’s bat may have remained quiet in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 but when it talks, it excudes poetry. So it may not come as a shocker to Pakistani batter’s fans that the cricketer’s cover drives are now helping school kids learn science. READ MORE

