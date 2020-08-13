News18 Evening Digest: BJP to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Ashok Gehlot Govt Tomorrow and Other Top Stories

BJP to Move No-Confidence Motion Against Ashok Gehlot Govt Tomorrow

The BJP will move a motion of no confidence in the Rajasthan assembly against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government on Friday, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has said. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held on Thursday. It was the first meeting of BJP MLAs since the Congress rebel crisis broke out early July, pushing the Ashok Gehlot government to the verge of collapse. Sachin Pilot ended his rebellion on Monday after a patch-up with the Congress leadership.

Too Many Questions But No Definite Answers in Bengaluru Violence as Postmortem Begins

The postmortem of violence has begun 30 hours after a 4,000-strong mob allegedly backed by the radical Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) went on a looting and arson spree at a police station and the local Congress MLA's house in Bengaluru. The initial findings shed light on several issues plaguing the politics of the city. Deeply divided politics on communal lines, fight for control over Muslim votes, highly politicised and demoralised police force, and internal squabbling in Congress and BJP are some of the major issues contributing to flare-ups.

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Chief Tests Positive for Covid-19, Was Part of Ayodhya Event With PM Modi

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Sources told News18 that Das, who is currently in Mathura, was experiencing breathing difficulties after which doctors were called in to treat him. He is now being moved to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. Eighty-year-old Das had travelled to Mathura for organising the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. He had also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ayodhya temple ceremony on August 5.

Sushant Singh's 'Die-Hard Fans' are Making Sexist, Abusive Bhojpuri Songs to 'Punish' Rhea Chakraborty

Rape threats. Abuses. And now Bhojpuri songs. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's "loyal" fans have gone out of their way to "punish" Rhea Chakraborty for his death. A quick glance at social media in the days following Rajput's suicide in June will show how his fans have already declared that Rhea Chakraborty is responsible for his untimely demise. And now, several Bhojpuri songs abusing Rhea have gone viral on social media. The songs, sung by local singers, are full of filthy language and abuses.

'Seamless, Painless, Faceless': PM Modi Pushes for Tax Reforms, Says Won't Let Honest Taxpayers Suffer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a new platform, "Transparent Taxation Honouring the Honest", which will carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms. The PM said the new system will offer big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. PM Modi said that the new tax reforms will change the way taxes have being paid in the country. Faceless assessment and taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25.

PUBG Addiction: 16-year-old AP Boy Skips Meals, Dies After Playing Game Continuously for Days

A 6-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh, who had been addicted to PUBG, died after playing the game continuously for days at a stretch. The boy, from West Godavari district, had been staying at home owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and would spend most of his time playing online games, especially PUBG. The boy had been playing the game continuously for days without having a sip of water or a morsel to eat.