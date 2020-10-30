News18 Evening Digest: BJP Wants Cong's Apology as Min Admits Pak Role in Pulwama Attack and Other Top Stories

BJP Demands Congress Apology Over ‘Conspiracy Theory’ After Minister Admits Pakistan Role in Pulwama Attack

The admission by Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry that Pakistan was responsible for the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack has exposed the Congress and its leaders who must now tender an apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has said. After making the remarks, Chaudhry claimed that he was referring to the “post-Pulwama action” by Pakistan. READ MORE

Set on Fire, Husband of Dalit Village Head Succumbs to Burns in UP's Amethi; 3 Arrested

In a shocking incident, a Dalit man succumbed to injuries after he was set on fire by some people in UP’s Amethi district on Friday. The incident was reported from Bandoiiya village under Munshiganj police station area, where the victim, who happens to be the husband of village head was burnt by some miscreants on Thursday evening. READ MORE

Hong Kong Says It Will Take US to WTO Against Donald Trump’s 'Made in China' Label Rule

Hong Kong authorities on Friday said they will launch proceedings at the World Trade Organization to challenge a demand by the United States to label imports from the financial hub as "Made in China". Donald Trump issued an executive order in June declaring the city no longer sufficiently autonomous from the authoritarian mainland after Beijing launched a crackdown against democracy supporters. READ MORE

Emmanuel Macron's Posters Pasted on Road in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar as Mark of Protest, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Police has ordered the removal of posters of French President Emmanuel Macron from the streets of city's Bhendi Bazaar area where they had been stuck as a sign of protest. Pedestrians and motorists in Bhendi Bazaar area spotted hundreds of posters of Macron, who is facing criticism from Muslim countries over a cartoon row in France, pasted on the Mohammed Ali Road under JJ flyover on Thursday evening. READ MORE

Rare Second Full Moon of October Will be First Since World War II to be Seen Across the World

On Saturday, October 31, the world will witness the second full moon of the month – an occurrence that happens only once in a while. To make things even more interesting, it so appears that the second full moon is also our first global full moon in a long, long time – 76 years, to be precise. This means that tomorrow’s full moon shall be visible from almost every part of Earth. READ MORE

Indian Super League 2020-21 Fixtures Out! SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata Derby on Nov 27

Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures of the first 11 rounds of matches are out with the seventh edition of the top league in the country kicking off from November 20. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan squaring off against Kerala Blasters FC on Friday, November 20, at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. READ MORE