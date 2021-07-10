News18 Evening Digest: BJP Wins All Seats in Lucknow, Agra in UP Block Panchayat Polls

UP Block Panchayat Election Results: BJP Wins All Seats in Lucknow, Agra; SP Bags 3 Seats in Sitapur

Counting of votes polled for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs has ended in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Voting was held from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday. Certificates will be issued to the victorious candidates today. The BJP won all seats of 8 blocks in Lucknow and Kannauj. The saffron party registered victory of six out of eight seats in Moradabad and three seats in Bhadohi out of the six seats. Read More

India Flags Mutual Recognition of CoWIN Vaccine Certificate, Easing Travel Restrictions with Italy

India has flagged issues such as mutual recognition of COWIN vaccine certificate, easing of travel restrictions, and portability of social security benefits of Indians working in Italy during an economic cooperation meeting between the two countries, an official statement said on Saturday. The issues were raised during the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which was held on July 9 virtually. Read More

Doyen of Ayurveda Medicine Dr P K Warrier Passes Away at 100

Doyen of Ayurveda and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Dr P K Warrier passed away on Saturday, family sources said. He was 100. KAS sources said Dr Warrier breathed his last around noon. The country had honoured him with the Padma Shree in 1999 and Padma Bhushan in 2010. Read More

Bezos Made Burgers, Musk Sold Video Games: The First Jobs of Worlds Billionaires

These eminent personalities have at one point in their lives started from scratch because not everyone is born with a silver spoon. Let’s take a look at the first jobs of these business tycoons. Billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Warren Buffet are an inspiration to many. Their names top the world ranking charts of billionaires and have a vital contribution to their country’s economic stability. Read More

Don’t Care About ‘Log Kya Kahenge’: 87-year-old Desi Grandma On Trans Granddaughter

An Instagram Reel shared by Humans of Bombay on Friday shows Kali and her grandmother describing how their relationship evolved after the significant change. The video opens with the grandmother showing Kali’s picture when she used to hide her identity and dress up like a boy since that was the sex assigned to her at birth. The camera then shows present-day Kali proudly flaunting her femininity. Read More

Emraan Hashmi Prepares for Faceoff with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Shares Shirtless Pic

Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his next, Salman Khan-led Tiger 3. The third instalment in the Tiger franchise will have Emraan play the role of an antagonist. Recently, the actor treated fans with a glimpse of his physical transformation and the look has left everyone speechless. Read More

