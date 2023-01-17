News18 Evening Digest: BJP's National Executive Approves Extension of Nadda's Term as Party President till June 2024 & Other Stories

In today’s edition of our evening digest, we are covering the latest updates from BJP’s national executive meeting. We are also looking at the shocking revelations about wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim made by his nephew.

BJP National Executive: JP Nadda Gets Extension, to Remain Party President Till June 2024

Jagat Prakash Nadda will continue to remain the Bhartiya Janata Party’s president till June 2024 as his tenure extension was approved at the BJP National Executive Meeting on Tuesday. READ MORE

‘Dawood Remarried, 2nd Wife Pak Pathan’: Nephew’s Claim on Don, Plan to ‘Attack Big Leaders, Bizmen’

A shocking revelation has come to the fore whereby wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew has disclosed the fugitive’s hiding location in Pakistan and also the fact that he has married for the second time. READ MORE

‘Sir Pe Baith Jaate L-G’: Armed with Jibes on Teachers’ Tour Row, Kejriwal Enters AAP vs BJP Arena | Top Quotes

Amid a tumultuous Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal addressed the House on Tuesday where he lashed out at the Opposition BJP and Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena over his alleged interference in government proceedings and the issue of teacher training in Finland. READ MORE

Makki Now an Int’l Terrorist: But China Continues to Protect ‘The Brute Four’ Diplomatically

While the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has notified Abdul Rehman Makki as an international terrorist, China has been managing to protect four Pakistan-based terrorists — 26/11 key accused Abdul Rauf, Sajid Mir, Shahid Mahmood and Talha Saeed — involved in planning terror activities in India. READ MORE

Kerala to Grant Menstrual Leave for Students of All State Universities: The Wider Debate EXPLAINED

The Kerala government announced on Monday that it would grant menstrual leave to female students studying at all state universities under the Department of Higher Education. READ MORE

RRR: Is a Documentary on Director SS Rajamouli in the Making? We’ve Got Exclusive Update

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in the best phase of his career. The filmmaker has the world’s attention with RRR. Not only is the film winning over the West with its stellar storytelling and performance but it is also winning several awards, including the most recent Best Foreign Language Film award at the Critics Choice Awards. READ MORE

GST on EVs: What India’s Auto Sector Expects From Budget 2023

With a massive $222 billion market, India is in the fourth spot when it comes to automobile manufacturing in the world. The financial year 2022 witnessed tremendous growth in the Indian automobile sector and the trend is expected to continue in FY 2023-24. From initiating electric vehicle manufacturing to easing foreign direct investment (FDI) norms and starting a semiconductor mission, the auto sector has seen many firsts. Hence, the EV industry wants to retain its growth and expects the government to remove all hurdles. Further, the Central government also wants to renew its approach towards India’s flagship programs like ‘Make In India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The Centre aims to take India to the 3rd position in the automobile sector. READ MORE

