News18 Evening Digest: Blinken Says US Not Seeking Regime Change in Russia and Other Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Blinken Says US Not Seeking Regime Change in Russia; Ukrainian Rebel Area May Vote on Joining Russia

Secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States was not trying to topple Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite its harsh condemnations of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Blinken spoke a day after President Joe Biden said of Putin during a speech in Warsaw: ‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.’ READ MORE

‘Stealth’ Omicron Back in UK, US; Here’s a List of Countries Seeing Surge and Should India Worry?

After Covid-19 cases were falling across countries, the BA.2 variant of Covid-19 or ‘stealth’ omicron, is triggering a new wave of infections. The BA.2 variant is responsible for 33 percent of cases in the United States, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. READ MORE

Bharat Bandh: Ensure Round-the-Clock Power, Centre’s Advisory to States Ahead of Trade Union Strike

The Power Ministry on Sunday has asked all state governments and electricity authorities to ensure normal functioning and supply of electricity during the 48-hour nationwide strike on March 28 and 29. According to the advisory issued to all states, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), all Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs), shutdown activities will be rescheduled and additional manpower deployed at all critical power stations to handle any emergency conditions during the strike. READ MORE

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan PM’s Rally Begins Ahead of No-confidence Motion

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address a rally in Islamabad today at around 4 PM, ahead of a no-confidence motion to be tabled against him tomorrow. The speaker of Pakistan’s parliament had adjourned a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, provoking opposition accusations he was buying time for the ex-cricketer to muster support after a spate of defections from his party. READ MORE

International Flights: Here are the Countries Where Indian Airlines Will Fly to

After about two years, the scheduled international flight operations have finally resumed which will be a major relief for those who could not travel or had to jump through hoops in order to understand the ever-changing rules and regulations between different countries. DGCA has approved foreign airlines to operate 1,783 departures per week to/from India in the summer schedule. READ MORE

India Test-fires MRSAM-Army Missile System Off Odisha Coast

India on Sunday test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, DRDO said. The missile was test-fired at 10.30 AM validating long-range parameters, it said. READ MORE

