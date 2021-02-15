News18 Evening Digest: Bombay HC Quashes Rhea Chakraborty's FIR Against SSR's Sister Meetu Singh and Other Top Stories

Bombay HC Quashes FIR Against SSR's Sister Meetu Singh by Rhea, No Relief for Priyanka Singh

The Bombay high court has quashed the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty. However, SSR's other sister Priyanka Singh, who was also named in the FIR, did not get relief from the High court. The division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice MS Karnik pronounced orders on the petition filed by SSR's sisters-- Priyanka and Meetu-- who were seeking quashing of an FIR registered against them by Rhea. READ MORE

Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Aarey Colony Forest Area, Three Fire Engines On Spot; No Injury Reported

A fire broke out in the thicket in Aarey Colony area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, and three firefighting vehicles and personnel were engaged in dousing it, an official said. There is no report of any injury or damage to property from the fire that started in the grass banks near Royal Palms Society and Royal Palms Hotel inside what is a major green lung of the metropolis, a fire brigade official said. READ MORE

Haryana Resident, 2 Mathura Natives Held for Duping Kejriwal's Daughter of Rs 34,000

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, police said on Monday. Sajid (26), a resident of Nuh in Haryana, Kapil (18) and Manvinder Singh (25), hailing from Mathura — were arrested from the Bharatpur-Mathura border with the help of technical surveillance, police said. READ MORE

No Free Covid-19 Treatment to Those Who Refuse Vaccine, Proposes Bengaluru Municipal Body

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to send a proposal to the government seeking permission to deny free treatment to those infected with Covid-19 after refusing to take the vaccine. READ MORE

Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya Expecting First Child, Couple Shares Happy Pics Flaunting Baby Bump

Playback singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya on Monday announced they are expecting their first child together. She also shared a series of pictures with her husband, cradling the baby bump. Pandya, 37, posted the same photos on his profile. READ MORE

Ashwin's Incredible Century against England Gets a Loud Cheer, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Indian frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought up an incredible century in front of his home crowd on a pitch that was deemed "unplayable" on the third day of the second Test against England. After securing a fifer in England's first innings that reduced the guests to 134, Ashwin along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended the lead over England on Monday as half the home side was back in the pavilion at a score of 86/5 after Ajinkya Rahane's departure. READ MORE