News18 Evening Digest: Boris Johnson to be R-day Chief Guest, AAP to Contest 2022 UP Polls and Other Top Stories
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Here are the top stories we are covering this evening: Boris Johnson to be Republic Day Parade Chief Guest, First British PM in 27 Years to Grace Rajpath; Why Can't UP Have Amenities Like Delhi, Asks Kejriwal, Announces AAP Will Contest State Elections in 2022; Rebel TMC Leader Suvendu Adhikari Likely to Join BJP This Week in Shah's Presence, May be Given Z+ Security; 'Farmers' Protest Causing Daily Loss of Rs 3,000-3500 Crore to Economies of Punjab, Haryana and HP'; We Will Vaccinate Biden Publicly if He Asks, Says Trump's Health Secretary; India vs Australia: Concern for Australia as Steve Smith Leaves Training Early With Sore Back; CarryMinati and Badshah's 'Genda Phool': What The Top YouTube Videos of 2020 Say About Indians.
News18.com
- Last Updated: December 15, 2020, 17:15 IST
Boris Johnson to be Republic Day Parade Chief Guest, First British PM in 27 Years to Grace Rajpath
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade in 2021 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to his British counterpart last month. Johnson will be the first British PM to grace the Rajpath parade in 27 years. Read more
Why Can't UP Have Amenities Like Delhi, Asks Kejriwal, Announces AAP Will Contest State Elections in 2022
The Aam Aadmi Party will contest Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, party chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. "In eight years, the AAP formed government thrice in Delhi and has come out as main opposition in Punjab. We will fight Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022," Kejriwal said. Read more
Rebel TMC Leader Suvendu Adhikari Likely to Join BJP This Week in Shah's Presence, May be Given Z+ Security
Rebel Trinamool Congress leader and minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to end months of suspense this week by formally joining the BJP. Adhikari has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has not been attending state cabinet meetings. Read more
'Farmers' Protest Causing Daily Loss of Rs 3,000-3500 Crore to Economies of Punjab, Haryana and HP'
Industry body ASSOCHAM on Tuesday said the ongoing protests against the farm reform laws are dealing a big blow to the interconnected economies of the region, including Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. A daily loss of Rs 3,000-3500 crore is resulting in the economies of the region from the value chain and transport disruption because of the protests, according to ASSOCHAM’s rough estimates. Read more
We Will Vaccinate Biden Publicly if He Asks, Says Trump's Health Secretary
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday that if President-elect Joe Biden wants the newly released Covid-19 vaccine, the agency will ensure that he receives it. "Of course, we would," Azar said when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper whether the department would vaccinate Biden if he asked for it. Read more
India vs Australia: Concern for Australia as Steve Smith Leaves Training Early With Sore Back
Australia's injury hit build up to the Test series against India could be dealt with another severe blow, as Steve Smith left training at Adelaide Oval early on Tuesday with a sore back.According to Sydney Morning Herald, Smith trained for only 10 minutes after warm up and left the ground with the physio. Read more
CarryMinati and Badshah's 'Genda Phool': What The Top YouTube Videos of 2020 Say About Indians
YouTube just revealed its list of the most-watched videos and content creators in India. When it came to music videos, Indians stuck to popular basics with Badshah's Genda Phool. When it came to creators, the most popular video remained CarryMinati's titled "Stop Making Assumptions" which he filmed after a massive backlash against comments made in another video. Read more