News18 Evening Digest: Britney Spears Blames Mom for Conservatorship and Other Top Stories

Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne Spears for Conservatorship: She Secretly Ruined My Life

American singer Britney Spears who has been under conservatorship for 13 years now has blamed her mother for the arrangement that controlled her life. Britney was first put under a conservatorship in 2008 and her father Jamie Spears was appointed as her legal guardian. After 13 years, Jamie stepped down earlier this year. However, the conservatorship has not been nullified yet and will only happen after a court rules to end it. READ MORE

Cracker-Laden Scooter Bursts Into Flames, Father, Son Killed, 3 Other Sustain Injuries

A father-son duo in Tamil Nadu who were headed home after a large purchase of crackers met with a tragic end after the consignment they were transporting in a gunny bag exploded in transit, killing both of them instantly. Kalaiarasan, from Ariyankuppam near Puducherry, and his 7-year-old son were riding a scooter with the explosives stashed in the leg space of the vehicle. CCTV footage shows a large explosion that sent fumes and flames for several metres from the explosion; along with the father and son, three others riding nearby were injured too. The injured have been admitted to the Jipmer hospital in Puducherry. READ MORE

‘I’m a Woman, I Can Fight’: Priyanka Gandhi Aims to Revive Congress Ahead of UP Polls

At a recent election rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the scion of Nehru-Gandhi family that dominates the opposition Congress party, strode on stage and asked the crowd to repeat after her: “I’m a woman, I can fight." The slogan is at the heart of the party’s bid to revive its fortunes in Uttar Pradesh that goes to the polls early next year, by winning over women voters who have long been marginalised but are starting to find a voice. READ MORE

Bobby Deol Opens up on His Struggle With English During School Days

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about the struggles of speaking English during his school days. He shared it with everyone during the promotional event of a film. Bobby Deol is a well-known name in the Indian film industry. The son of yesteryear superstar Dharmendra is currently busy shooting for the third season of the web series ‘Aashram’. READ MORE

Vaughan Reveals He Was Named in Rafiq Racism Investigation Report, Denies Accusation

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has revealed that he has been accused of racist behaviour by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, an allegation that he “completely and categorically" denied while vowing to “fight" to his clear his name. In a column for ‘Daily Telegraph’, Vaughan admitted that he was the former player implicated in the investigation into Rafiq’s allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire. READ MORE

Pakistan Denied Indian Airline to Use Its Airspace for Operating Kashmir-Sharjah Flights: Foreign Office

Pakistan said on Thursday that it has denied an Indian airline to use its airspace for operating flights from Kashmir to the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan on Tuesday did not allow the Srinagar-Sharjah flight of Go First, previously known as GoAir, to use its airspace, forcing it to take a longer route and fly over Gujarat to reach its destination in the UAE, according to officials in India. READ MORE

