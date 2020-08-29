News18 Evening Digest: BSF Detects Tunnel Along India-Pak Border and Other Top Stories

BSF Detects Tunnel, Sandbags With ‘Karachi’ Markings along India-Pak Border in Jammu; Search Op Launched

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel, originating from Pakistan, just beneath the international border fence in Jammu, officials said on Saturday. The force has launched a major search operation in the area to look for other such hidden structures that aid infiltration even as it analyses the 3-4 feet wide structure that could be used for pushing terrorists and smuggling of narcotics and arms, they said. READ MORE

Chennai Doctors Perform Asia's First Bilateral Lung Transplant on Coronavirus Patient

Chennai-based multi-specialty hospital MGM Healthcare has claimed to have performed Asia's first bilateral lung transplant on a coronavirus-positive patient. Surgeons at the hospital conducted a bilateral (double-lung) transplant on the infected patient who was airlifted from Delhi. The donor was a 34-year-old man, declared brain dead at the Apollo Gleneagles Global Hospital after suffering intra-cerebral hemorrhage on Thursday. READ MORE

Riots in Swedish Town After Far-Right Groups Burn Quran Near Migrant Locality: All You Need to Know

Ariot broke out in the southern Swedish town of Malmo, where at least 300 people had gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities, authorities said, hours after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Koran-burning rally nearby. Protesters were throwing objects at police officers and car tyres had been set on fire, a police spokesman said. READ MORE

Dear Boomers in TV Newsrooms, Here's What 'Imma Bounce' Really Means

'Imma bounce,' which simply means one is leaving, is now in focus after an Indian news channel erroneously used the term to describe a 'bounced check.' A news channel was using the 'bounced cheque' to explain the controversy and alleged involvement of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's accounts in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The phrase led to much mockery on Twitter, with many laughing at the obvious 'Boomer' usage of it. READ MORE

Bhutan Has Lifted Tobacco Ban and India’s Rising Covid-19 Cases are to Blame for it

The remote Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, known for embracing gross national happiness and outlawing television until 1999, has now made the unusual decision to reverse a ban on the sale of tobacco, blaming coronavirus. The decision comes even though smoking is considered a sin in the mostly Buddhist country, where a tobacco control law was first passed in 1729 and the plant is believed to have grown from the blood of a demoness. READ MORE

Black Panther to Marshall, 5 Movies Chadwick Boseman Did While Battling Cancer

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43, got to know he had Stage III cancer four years back. However, he continued to deliver some powerful performances in movies and TV series while being on medication and treatment. As the world pays tribute to the late actor, here are five of his movies that have released in the last four years while he was struggling with colon cancer. READ MORE