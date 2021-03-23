News18 Evening Digest: Cabinet Approves Covid-19 Vaccinations for Those Above 45 Years From April 1 and Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Those Over Age of 45 Can Get Vaccinated from April 1, Says Javadekar

From April 1, all people above 45 years of age are entitled to get COVID-19 vaccine, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said even people without comorbidity and above the age of 45 years, can get vaccinated. LIVE NOW

Test-Track-Treat And An Augmented Vaccine Drive: MHA Issues Fresh Guidelines to Combat Covid-19

Th Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued a new set of guidelines for effective control of coronavirus in the wake of a recent resurgence in cases. All states and Union territories have have been asked to strictly enforce the ‘test-track-treat’, ensure observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour by everyone and scale up the vaccination drive to cover all target groups. READ MORE

AstraZeneca May Have Included ‘Outdated’ Data in US Vaccine Trials: Regulator

AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale U.S. trial, a U.S. health agency said Tuesday in a fresh setback for the shot. The news comes just one day after interim data from the drugmaker showed better-than-expected results from the trial and casts doubt on its plan to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the vaccine in the coming weeks. READ MORE

Tamil Nadu Polls: Facing Acid Test, Will Palaniswami and AIADMK Crawl Or Soar?

Considerable interest in the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu is centred on the personality of chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), his rise to power, and whether he has the ability to lead his party to a win. READ MORE

NRC Correction, Flood Control, Protection of Rights Find Place in BJP’s Poll Manifesto for Assam

BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for Assam assembly polls, promising to protect the political rights of people through a delimitation exercise. The party also made ‘ten commitments’ in the manifesto -one of which is initiation of a process to “correct and reconcile” the entries made as part of the Supreme Court- mandated National Register of Citizens exercise, as it seeks to “protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants”. READ MORE

CM Amarinder Urges Centre to Allow Vaccination for Young People as 81% Punjab Samples Show UK Variant

Eighty-one per cent of the 401 samples sent by the government for genome sequencing have tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday, and asked the Centre to widen the vaccination net to cover those younger than 60. Expressing concern over the COVID-19 situation, the chief minister also appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and stressed the need for the Central government to urgently open up vaccination for a larger section of the population. READ MORE

NASA’s Mars Rover Perseverance Is Set to Fly a Mini-Helicopter on Red Planet

In a first, the Perseverance rover on Mars is set to deploy a mini-helicopter named Ingenuity that will fly and explore the Red Planet. After dropping the debris shield, Perseverance will spend next couple of days following the Ingenuity’s flight zone on Mars. READ MORE

Nepotism May Exist in South Film Industry But Outsiders are Not Bullied Here: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has praised the South film industry by saying that it’s more inclusive and welcoming towards the outsiders than Bollywood. At the trailer launch of Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late J Jayalalithaa, Kangana indirectly took a jibe at the insider’s club of Bollywood, which she has time and again accused of promoting nepotism and the ill-treatment of outsiders. Thalaivi trailer comes a day after Kangana won the National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. READ MORE