News18 Evening Digest: Campaign Mood Suggests Cong Shying Away from Bengal Fight, Class 1-8 Students to be Promoted in Maha Without Exams & Other Top Stories

Is Congress Shying Away From A Fight In West Bengal? The Campaign Mood Says So

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.”– T. S. Eliot. But the Congress has not gone by this and continues to play safe. And this aversion to risks is more apparent nowhere than in West Bengal. The State has seen completion of two phases of polls and in both, the Congress was conspicuous by its absence or its lethargic attitude. Some sporadic campaigning and a few press conferences aside, most Congress leaders have remained elusive. READ MORE

Maharashtra to Promote Students from Classes 1 to 8 Without Exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board has decided to pass all students from classes 1 to 8 and promote them to the next class without the final year exams. The decision has been taken because of the loss of academic hours caused to students because of school shut down. Schools have been shut since mid-March 2020 as one of the measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE

In Assam’s Tamulpur, PM Modi Urges Militants to Drop Guns, Says ‘Working for All is Called Communalism’

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged militants “who are still following the path of violence” to “lay down their arms and join the mainstream” for the sake of building a peaceful and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Assam. PM Modi was addressing a public rally in Tamulpur, which goes to polls in the third phase of Assam assembly elections. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel Tests Positive for Covid-19

In a huge blow to Delhi Capitals, spinner Axar Patel has tested positive for Coronavirus. Earlier Nitish Rana too was said to be Covid-19 positive but KKR later clarified that the cricketer was found negative later. The Indian Premier League begins on April 9 with Capitals playing their first game on the very next day on April 10. READ MORE

It wasn’t Mentally Feasible for Me to Confront Salman Khan About Infidelity: Somy Ali

Actress Somy Ali has been making headlines for her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who reportedly dated her for about eight years before calling it quits in 1999. Somy’s film with Salman Khan, Buland, never saw the light of day but their off-screen love affair was the talk of the town in the early 1990s. Of late, the Pakistan-born celebrity has been speaking about what led to her and Salman’s breakup and why she chose to leave India despite a decent film career in hand. We got in touch with Somy to talk about what triggered her to discuss the past once again and her potential comeback in Bollywood. READ MORE