News18 Evening Digest: Canada Islands Volcano Destroys Over 100 Houses and Other Top Stories

Canada Islands Volcano: Over 100 Houses Destroyed, 5,000 People Rendered Homeless

A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands has destroyed houses, authorities said Monday, as it spewed lava and ash after coming to life over the weekend and forcing some 5,000 people from their homes. “A number of houses have been destroyed", a regional government spokeswoman told AFP, adding that they were still surveying the area to determine precisely how many properties had been engulfed. Read More

Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda Files Complaint Against ‘Deep Fake’ Video

A complaint was filed with the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru against a “concocted and fabricated video" of Member of Parliament DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday. Gowda, who’s also a former chief minister of Karnataka and a Union minister until recently, has also received a court injunction against uploading or forwarding the said video. Read More

Hiker Bumps into Tom Cruise as Actor Lands Helicopter During MI:7 Filming

Hiking is exhilarating at times. Beautiful landscapes make the climbs just worth it. But wouldn’t it be just mind-blowing, if while hiking, you get to see one of the biggest stars on this planet? Andras Katica was on a regular hike in the Lake District, unaware that his day-out was going to become memorable for him. Read More

Neeraj Chopra Plays 5 Roles in Cred Ad, Twitter Says ‘Could Do Akshay Kumar’s Biopic’

India’s enthusiasm around everything Neeraj Chopra has been unrelenting ever since he brought home India’s first ever gold medal in track and field events at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The star javelin-thrower, now affectionately dubbed India’s “golden boy", tends to stir up quite the storm on social media, with legions of fans and memes to his name. As it turns out, Neeraj isn’t oblivious to the hype. Cred Club, a members-only credit card management and bill payments platform, has come up with an ad featuring Neeraj that highlights just this phenomenon. Read More

BCCI Announces Hike in Match Fee for Domestic Cricketers

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that the board is going to increase match fee for domestic cricketers. Domestic players who have played more than 40 matches will now get INR 60,000 while Under 23 players will earn INR 25,000 and Under 19 cricketers INR 20,000. Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce this news. Read More

India vs Australia 2021: Thumb Injury Rules Out Harmanpreet Kaur From First ODI

Senior India cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur was on Monday ruled out of the first women’s ODI against Australia due to a thumb injury. The 32-year-old allrounder suffered the injury before the warm-up game against Australia on Saturday. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here