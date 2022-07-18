News18 Evening Digest: Can't Vote for Sinha as He Called Mulayam ISI Agent, Says Shivpal and Other Stories

Presidential Polls 2022 LIVE: Can’t Vote for Sinha as He Called Mulayam ISI Agent, Says Shivpal; Cong, SP Leaders Crossvote in Favour of Murmu

oting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on Monday. Polling began at 10 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote. READ MORE

India’s 2nd Monkeypox Case Reported from Kerala’s Kannur; 31-yr-old Man Returned from Dubai

India’s second monkeypox case was confirmed in Kerala’s Kannur district on Monday. State Health Minister Veena George said the patient is a 31-year-old man, currently being treated at Pariyaram Medical College. “The patient’s health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance,” she said. READ MORE

Exclusive | How Dawat-e-Islami Took Root in India And What It Does: A News18 Investigation

Investigations by CNN-News18 have revealed some startling facts about the Dawat-e-Islami organisation constituted in Masjid Kharadar, Karachi, Pakistan, with Maulana Ilyas Attar Qadri as its first head. READ MORE

Last Man Standing: Why India’s 7th Presidential Election in 1977 Remains the Most Unique Till Date

It was the sudden death of the sitting President in 1977 that necessitated the election for India’s head of state. That was the only instance when India’s President was elected without a contest, a record that continues till today. A total of 37 candidates had filed nominations, but it was Neelam Sanjiva Reddy who assumed India’s highest constitutional office. READ MORE

WATCH: Ravi Shastri Takes Rishabh Pant’s ‘Man of the Match’ Champagne at Old Trafford, Video Goes Viral

Pant brought his maiden ODI hundred at Old Trafford, ending up with an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls. His magnificent innings was laced with 16 boundaries and 2 maximums. Before notching up the three figures, he featured in a match-winning 133-run stand for the fifth wicket with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who departed after scoring a 55-ball 71. READ MORE

Rupee Continuous Fall: Which Industries Stand To Gain, Which Tend To Lose?

The domestic currency has declined about 8 per cent against the US dollar this calendar year so far. This is due to the continuous outflow of foreign investments, surging crude oil prices, tight monetary policy by US Federal Reserve, and general dollar strength. This was aggravated by global uncertainties arising out of a geopolitical crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war. READ MORE

