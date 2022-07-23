News18 Evening Digest: Cash Seized from Arrested Minister's Aide Blunts TMC Counter. Will Mamata Lose 2024 Mileage? and Other Stories

Cash Seized from Arrested Minister’s Aide Blunts TMC Counter. Will Mamata Lose 2024 Mileage?

It could have used this opportunity to bolster its allegation of the BJP using central agencies for political vendetta, but the alleged seizure of Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has pushed the Trinamool Congress on the back foot. READ MORE

Delhi’s Excise Policy Faces CBI Probe Hiccup. Can AAP Sarkar Manage This Hangover? News18 Decodes New Row

It began with an attempt to bump up revenues but a looming CBI probe has taken the fizz out of the Delhi government’s new liquor regime that it had claimed would ‘clean up malpractices’ and improve the experience of individuals while buying alcohol. READ MORE

The Unprecedented Crisis in British Democracy and Unnecessary Obsession With Rishi Sunak

The last two weeks in Britain have witnessed the unfolding of an unprecedented political crisis. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally resigned and the chain of events suggests that Johnson was actually pushed out of office. Today, the UK is caught in the middle of a leadership crisis amidst soaring inflation, a cost-of-living crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war. READ MORE

Kangaroo Courts by Media Affecting Health of Democracy, Taking it Backwards, Says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said that agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to the health of the democracy. Delivering the inaugural lecture instituted in the memory of Justice Satya Brata Sinha here, CJI Ramana said media trials affect the fair functioning and independence of the judiciary. READ MORE

‘Orange’ for R’than, Odisha, UP on ‘High Alert’: IMD’s Fresh Weather Bulletin | Check Status of Your State

Monsoon rains seemed to be have been intensified with several states across the country witnessing normal to heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in various parts of the country in the next five days. READ MORE

Karan Wahi On His Absence From Small Screen: ‘There’s Hardly Any Time Left for Your Personal Life as TV…’

After taking a long hiatus from the small screen, Karan Wahi marked his return to television with romantic soap opera Channa Mereya. The popular actor, who rose to fame with his stints in Remix and Dill Mill Gayye, recently shared that nodding a yes to a TV serial is nothing less than a big commitment. During an interaction with ETimes, Karan Wahi candidly spoke about his decision of taking a substantial break from the small screen and also revealed what motivated him to return. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here