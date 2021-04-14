News18 Evening Digest: CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, 12th Postponed; India's 2nd Covid Wave Might Last till May End & Other Top Stories

CBSE Board Exams News LIVE Updates: Class 10th Board Exams Canceled, 12th Postponed

After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Education has decided to postpone the class 12 exams and cancel the class 10 board exams. For CBSE class 12 boards, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 and revised dates will be announced thereafter. LIVE NOW

‘India’s 2nd Covid Wave Might Last till End of May, Could Get 3 Lakh Daily Cases’: Top Virologist

The second wave of Covid-19 that is battering most parts of India right now could continue till the end of May and the number of new daily cases may rise to about 3 lakh, well-known virologist Dr Shahid Jameel has said. India reported 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, hitting the highest daily tally once again, according to the health ministry on Wednesday. The new figures pushed the total cases to over 1.38 crore, even as the number of deaths rose by 1,027 to 1,72,085. READ MORE

Shahi Snan in Haridwar: Lakhs Ignore Covid Concerns to Take Holy Dip in Kumbh Mela

Throwing caution to the wind amid rising cases of coronavirus, thousands of seers congregated on Wednesday at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third shahi snan of the Kumbh mela. The royal bath’ marked Mesh Sankranti and Baisakhi, and fell two days after a similar convergence of sadhus’ and other devotees for the second shahi snan — events where following social distancing norms appears almost impossible. READ MORE

CBSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams: Here’s How Result Will be Calculated

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has canceled the Class 10 Board Exams. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every year, around 21.5 lakh students appear for CBSE class 10 board exams. These students now will not have any board exams, however, they will be promoted to the next class based on a special criterion. READ MORE

Gorkhaland Demand Takes Back Seat as GJM Factions Fight for Political Supremacy

With the two factions of the GJM one led by Bimal Gurung and the other by his former deputy Binay Tamang fighting for supremacy in the Darjeeling Hills, the imbroglio over Gorkhaland has taken a back seat this election, as key stakeholders pitch for development amid the COVID-19 crisis. Over the past three decades or more, the demand for a separate state of the Gorkhas and the implementation of the Constitution’s sixth schedule which provides for the creation of autonomous councils in certain tribal areas had been the two major poll planks of Hill parties. READ MORE

Woman in US Wants Her ‘Demonic, Man-hating, Child-hating’ Chihuahua to be Adopted, Puts up Candid Ad

We often come across dog adoption ads with loads of appealing details in an attempt to charm any potential new owner. However, it is expected to share only true information for new owners, helping them care for pets in a better way. Details about diet, mood, behaviour make a huge difference to understand the needs of the pets as sometimes, animals might already have a difficult personality. READ MORE

IPL 2021-Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals Tests Positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19. The South Africa pacer was admitted into a mandatory quarantine on arrival as he furnished a negative result on arrival. But now he has tested positive. He will be kept in a 10-day quarantine here after. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that the pacer tested positive while undergoing quarantine. “He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine,” the source said. READ MORE

