News18 Evening Digest: Central Teams Rushed to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh Amid Covid Spike; Bihar Board 12th Result Declared and Other Top Stories

Centre Rushes 2 High-level Teams to Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh to Tackle Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has rushed two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh in view of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the state and the UT. Five states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat — have registered a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday as India recorded 59,118 new infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year. Read More

Playing Songs, Making Dosas, Washing Clothes: How Parties, Candidates are Campaigning in Tamil Nadu

With just two weeks to go, election campaigning in Tamil Nadu is in full swing, combining both tradition and innovation. Traditional door-to-door canvassing involves a team of party workers, accompanied by musical instruments, visiting hamlets, villages and urban pockets. Wherever possible, the candidate also joins them. Autos, vans and cars fitted with the AIADMK flags play movie songs featuring their former chief ministers—actors MGR and Jayalalithaa—interspersed with the party’s promises and achievements. The DMK has its own band of songs set to music, on its founder Annadurai and his disciple M Karunanidhi, both former chief ministers. Read More

BSEB Inter, Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Dips, Girls Perform Better Than Boys

While it is a celebratory result for the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) which has consecutively for the third year became the first educational board to have announced the result, however, the number of students passing the Bihar Board inter exam has fallen. While last year, 80.44 per cent of the 12 lakh students who appeared for the exam had passed it. This year, the pass percentage has dropped to 78.04 per cent. Females have fared better than male students. Among the total girl students who appeared for the exam, 80.57 per cent cleared it while for boys the pass percentage was at 75.71 per cent. Read More

Supreme Court Refuses to Quash Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition by Priyanka Singh, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for quashing the FIR lodged against her at the instance of Rhea Chakraborty. Priyanka faces the charge of fabricating a prescription to help the actor access banned anxiety medicines. The apex court on Friday rejected Priyanka Singh’s request to scrap the Mumbai Police FIR against her for allegedly faking a prescription. Read More

India vs England: Virat Kohli Becomes Second Player in History to Complete 10,000 ODI Runs Batting at No.3

Virat Kohli on Friday became only the second player in the history of the game to score over 10,000 runs batting at No.3 position. During the 2nd ODI against England at Pune, the Indian skipper registered his 105th fifty-plus score (62 fifties and 43 hundreds). En route to the knock he completed 10,000 ODI runs and is now second only to Australian great Ricky Ponting, who had scored 12662 runs in 330 innings batting at No.3. Read More