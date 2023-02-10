News18 Evening Digest: Centre Approves Commercial Release of Nano-DAP; Govt Seized Passports of Those Who Breached Yemen Travel Ban

In Friday evening’s top news stories, we look at Popular Front of India (PFI), and its mission called ‘Islamic India’ under which people linked to the outfit were being prepared for the fight to make India an Islamic country. We also look at the Indian government seizing passports of those Indians who have travelled to Yemen over the past few years breaching the travel ban to Yemen

From using a petrol bomb, swords and sticks to karate, those linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), declared a terror outfit by the Centre four months ago, were being prepared for the fight to make India an Islamic country by the 100th anniversary of Independence, videos recovered from the accused show. READ MORE

Fertiliser nano diammonium phosphate (Nano-DAP) on Friday received a nod for its commercial release by the agriculture ministry. While an official announcement in this regard is awaited, the approval is a good news as it will significantly cut down on the subsidy to be paid by the government. One bottle of 500ml nano-DAP will be priced at Rs 600, which will be lesser than half of what a 50kg bag of conventional DAP costs. READ MORE

Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday told the parliament that the government has seized passports of those Indians who have travelled to Yemen over the past few years breaching the travel ban to Yemen. READ MORE

In a Country like India, government jobs hold importance for youth. Thousands of students prepare for several competitive exams after completing graduation. UPSC and State PCS examinations still remain the most sought-after for Indian youth. READ MORE

We are still suffering from the hangover of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dreamy wedding. And the couple gave us an inside glimpse into their ceremony by releasing their wedding teaser today. Made by The Wedding Filmer, the video shows Kiara making her entry as a bride as Sidharth waits for her at at mandap. The song Ranjha, from their hit film Shershaah, plays in the background, but with different lyrics. READ MORE

Naming your child can be a tough task. You may choose the starting letter easily, but choosing a name that suits them as they grow and that also sounds good, can often be taxing. But that wouldn’t be a problem if you are from Bhadrapur. This village in Karnataka has people with the most unusual yet renowned names like Coffee, Google, British, Amitabh, Anil Kapoor, High Court and English. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here