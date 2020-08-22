News18 Evening Digest: Centre's Order on Local, Inter-State Travel and Other Top Stories

Ensure No Restrictions are Imposed on Movement of People and Goods: Centre Writes to States

The central government has asked all states to ensure there are no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process. In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Fidayeen Attack Averted, Say Delhi Police as Suspected ISIS Operative Arrested With Pressure Cooker-based IEDs

A suspected operative of the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) after an exchange of fire with policemen in central Delhi's Ridge Road area, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The shootout took place late on Friday along the Dhaula Kuan-Karol Bagh route. Sources in the Special Cell said six rounds were fired after which the suspected ISIS operative was taken into custody.

Foreigners at Tablighi Jamaat Event Made Scapegoats, Maharashtra Govt Acted under 'Political Compulsion': HC

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said that the foreign nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi in March this year, were made "scapegoats" and allegations were levelled that they were responsible for spreading Covid-19 in the country. A division bench of Justices TV Nalawade and MG Sewlikar made the observations on August 21 while quashing the FIRs filed against 29 foreigners, who had attended the event.

Kanimozhi Demands Suspension of Ayush Secretary for Asking non-Hindi Doctors to Leave Training Session

DMK leader and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi on Saturday demanded the suspension of AYUSH secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha for allegedly asking non-Hindi speaking doctors to leave a training session. n a tweet, Kanimozhi said: "The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha that non-Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry's training session speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. This is highly condemnable."

New Covid-19 Vaccine Injected Via Nose Found to Prevent Infection in Mice in Major Breakthrough

Scientists have developed a vaccine against Covid-19 that can be given in one dose via the nose, and is effective in preventing infection in mice susceptible to the novel coronavirus, an advance that may lead to protective candidates that can curb the pandemic. According to the researchers, the nasal delivery route created a strong immune response throughout the body, but it was particularly effective in the nose and respiratory tract, preventing the infection from taking hold in the body.

The Idle Life: German University is Paying Applicants Rs 1.41 Lakh to Do Absolutely Nothing

The University of Fine Arts located in Hamburg, Germany, has come up with an interesting idea of offering 'idleness grants' worth 1600 euros (approx. Rs. 1.41 lakhs) to applicants who love to do absolutely nothing at all. According to design theorist Friedrich von Borries, who came up with this idea, this will help to understand how sustainability and high accolades can co-exist together. The interested candidate can submit their applications till September 15. The grant will be awarded to the selected candidates by January 2021.