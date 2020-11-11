News18 Evening Digest: Centre Brings Online Content Under I&B Ministry's Ambit and Other Top Stories

Concerned Over Obscenity and Fake News, Centre Brings Online Content Under I&B Ministry's Ambit

All online news portals and live streaming film apps and content will now come under the information and broadcasting ministry. This means they will now be under regulation of the guidelines of the ministry and will have to follow the rules and regulations. There has been an increasing demand by a certain section to regulate OTT and online news portals. The complaint has been that they have been at times obscene and abusive and allowed to be stream unfettered. READ MORE

After Pfizer Announcement, Russia Says Its Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine is 92% Effective

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a shot. The initial results are only the second to be published from a late-stage human trial in the global race to produce a vaccine that could halt a pandemic. READ MORE

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 Case of Abetment to Suicide

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for the immediate release of Republic TV founding editor Arnab Goswami in connection with the 2018 abetment to suicide case, saying it will walk on a path of destruction if it doesn't interfere in this matter. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee gave interim bail to Goswami and two other co-accused in the case, maintaining that the Bombay High Court order of denying them the relief was incorrect. READ MORE

'Stinkingly Homophobic': LGBTQ Twitter Wants to Ban 'Laxmii' for Perpetuating Vile Stereotypes

Even as the Akshay Kumar, Kiara Avani-starrer Laxmii (previously Laxmmi Bomb) broke the record as one the most viewed films on Disney Hotstar, the film seems to have left few impressed. Many from the LGBTQIA community have alleged that the film yet again perpetuates stale and derogatory stereotypes that Bollywood has usually associated with trans women. READ MORE

Cardi B Causes Outrage for Posing as Goddess Durga Holding a Shoe to Sell New Line of Sneakers

Indians are known to be touchy about religion. And when it comes to adaptive representations of Hindu gods and goddesses in pop-culture, the bar is very high. That's what American rapper Cardi B seems to be finding out after she recently donned the avatar of the Hindu Goddess Durga to sell a pair of sneakers. US-based rapper Cardi B forayed into the shoe market with the launch of her first line of sneakers called the 'Club C Cardi sneaker' collection. READ MORE

Apple's Siri Thinks Kamala Harris is the New US President, Fixes Glitch After Videos Go Viral

Democrat Joe Biden has been elected the President of the United States while his running mate, Kamala Harris, has been elected the Vice President. But Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, seems to have gotten it wrong. Many Apple users, however, were shocked to find that if you ask Siri how old the American president is, the virtual assistant says Kamala Harris' name. READ MORE