News18 Evening Digest: Centre Brings Ordinance on CBI, ED Chiefs' Tenures, Over 11k V-P Posts in Raj Govt Schools & Other Top Stories

CBI, ED Chiefs’ Tenures Could be Extended Up to 5 Years; Centre Brings Ordinance

In a move that could set off questions in the upcoming parliament session, the central government has decided to extend the tenure of the directors of CBI and ED a tenure of upto 5 years. The government brought in two ordinances to amend the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act and the CVC Act to make it possible to give the two directors a tenure beyond the current fixed tenure of two years.

Over 11,000 Vice Principal Posts Created Across Rajasthan Government Schools

More than 11,000 lecturers will have a chance to get promotion benefits as the Rajasthan government has decided to create the vice principal post in senior secondary schools. The move will create the post of vice principal in 11,353 government higher secondary Schools. Its implementation stands to abolish the cadre of 3,533 Headmasters reserved to be employed across these schools. The decision was taken in the review meeting of the Education department chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh Farmer Approaches Police After Buffalo Refuses to Be Milked

A farmer from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district went to a police station taking along his buffalo, complaining that the animal was refusing to be milked and he suspected it to be under the influence of witchcraft, an official said on Sunday. A video showing the man seeking help from the police in Nayagaon village on Saturday over the issue surfaced on social media.

Adityanath Launches Attack on SP Chief Akhilesh, Says ‘Oppn Insulting Sardar Patel by Supporting Jinnah’

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that “those who support Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in a way support the Taliban”. The CM launched the attack on the opposition at a social representative conference being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party to strengthen its ground force ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections.

Belgium Hope Eden Hazard Gets More Game Time as They Look Ahead to Qatar 2022

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez says he hopes Eden Hazard is able to stay fit and play more regularly for his club as he outlined his plans ahead of next World Cup finals. Hazard captained the side as Belgium qualified for Qatar 2020 with a 3-1 victory over Estonia in their penultimate qualifier in Brussels on Saturday.

Indian Medical Association Pushes for Covid-19 Vaccine for All Diabetes Patients

Noticing their vulnerabilities, Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday demanded Covid-19 vaccination for all diabetes patients, including a third dose, if needed. The IMA on Sunday launched a campaign for early detection and mitigation of diabetes complications with organising of walkathon, marathon, screening camps, and a social media drive. The campaign also included research paper promotion among young doctors and an “intense" personal intervention at hospitals.

UP Polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Rules Out Alliance, Says ‘Congress Will Win on Its Own’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday ruled out any chances of a pre-poll alliance with other political parties for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due next year. “If Congress has to win, it will win on its own," the 49-year-old said.

