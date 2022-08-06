News18 Evening Digest: Centre Issues Fresh Advisory to Delhi, 6 States Amid Rise in Covid Cases & Other Top Stories

Go For More Tests, Faster Vaccination: Worried by Uptick in Covid-19 Graph, Centre’s Advisory to Delhi, 6 States

Ramp up testing, promote Covid-appropriate behaviour and increase the pace of vaccination, the Centre has told Delhi and six states amid a spike in coronavirus cases, especially ahead of the festive season. READ MORE

Locals Claim 61 Dead of ‘Unknown’ Illness in Chhattisgarh Village over 3 Years; Authorities Begin Probe

Residents of a remote village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district have claimed that 61 people died there in nearly last three years due to some “unknown” illness, following which the authorities have swung into action to know what exactly caused these deaths. READ MORE

Jabalpur Fire: Police Announce Cash Reward for Info on Absconding Doctors; Registration of 28 Hospitals Revoked

Madhya Pradesh police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each for information leading to the arrest of three doctors and a senior manager of a Jabalpur-based private hospital, where a devastating fire killed eight persons and injured five others recently. READ MORE

Dhanush Confirms He is Part of The Gray Man Sequel with His Latest Post Saying ‘Lone Wolf is Ready’

Russo Brother’s high-octane action thriller ‘The Gray Man’ generated quite the hype in India for roping in actor Dhanush to play a trained assassin. The director duo have yet again been successful in captivating audiences with their unique style of film-making. READ MORE

SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India Net Profit Down by 6% YoY at Rs 6,068 Crore

India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India on Saturday reported a drop in net profit by 6.07 per cent at Rs 6,068 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 6,504 crore in Q1 FY22. The Net interest Income, or NII for the quarter under review stood at Rs 31,196, an increase of 12.87 per cent as against Rs 27,638 during the quarter ended June 30, last year. READ MORE

