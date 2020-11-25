News18 Evening Digest: Centre Issues New Guidelines from Dec 1 for Covid-19 Management and Other Top Stories

Centre Issues New Guidelines from Dec 1, States Allowed to Impose Local Curbs Only in Containment Zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution. States/UTs have been mandated to strictly enforce containment measures, SOPs on various activities and COVID-appropriate behavior and exercise caution and regulate crowds. Only essential activities allowed in containment zones. Local district, police and authorities will be responsible to ensure that prescribed containment measures are strictly followed and states shall ensure accountability of concerned officers. READ MORE

Chennai Airport to Close from 7pm as 'Very Severe' Cyclone Likely to Cross TN Coast

Several flights were cancelled and a public holiday declared to prepare for Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby. READ MORE

Govt Approves Merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India, Lifts Curbs on Withdrawal of Deposits

The government on Wednesday approved merger of crisis-ridden Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL) and removed restrictions on withdrawal of deposits by depositors. The Union Cabinet has approved the merger of the LVB with DBS Bank India Limited, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters, adding the decision will provide comfort to 20 lakh depositors and protect the services of 4,000 employees. READ MORE

'I Knew, As I Clutched by Firstborn, I Was Losing My 2nd': Meghan Markle Reveals She Had a Miscarriage

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal. The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple's son. READ MORE

Indian-origin New Zealand MP Scripts History by Taking Oath in Sanskrit, Wins Desi Hearts

Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand, on Wednesday took oath in Sanskrit in the country’s Parliament. Sharma, 33, hailing from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, was recently elected as the Member of Parliament from the Labour Party for Hamilton West in New Zealand. READ MORE

Malayalam Film 'Jallikattu' is India's Official Oscar Entry

Malayalam feature “Jallikattu”, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards, the Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Wednesday. “Jallikattu”, which was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Marathi and other languages, is about a tribe of men coming together to stop a bull that has run amok in their village. READ MORE

India vs Australia - Another Reason Behind Rohit Sharma Not Travelling to Australia Revealed: Report

The exclusion of Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma from the Indian squad in the upcoming tour to Australia drew a lot of criticism from experts, veteran players as well as fans. While BCCI credited his unfit form for the decision, it wasn’t clear what prompted them to question his form after he was playing the playoffs and finals for Mumbai-based franchise in the recently concluded IPL 2020. According to renowned sports journalist Boria Majumdar, Rohit decided to fly directly to India from UAE to visit his father, Gurunath Sharma, who had contracted the Covid-19 . READ MORE