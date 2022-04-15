News18 Evening Digest: Centre Likely to Ban PFI Amid Allegations of Outfit Plotting Ram Navami Violence, Say Sources and Other Stories

Exclusive | Centre Likely to Ban PFI Amid Allegations of Outfit Plotting Ram Navami Violence, Say Sources

The Union government is soon likely to ban the controversial outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been blamed for the violence and communal tension in parts of India during Ram Navami last week. READ MORE

Health Matters | Little Logic in 9-month Wait for Booster Dose, India Must Close The Gap

The central government has allowed a booster Covid vaccine dose, officially known as a precautionary dose, for everyone above 18 years of age. With this announcement, I immediately calculated my due date which, as per the current rule, will be nine months from the date of the second dose of the primary vaccine. READ MORE

Southern Slice | Hindi Imposition Debate: Not Everyone’s Speaking the Same Language Here

“I can’t learn Hindi for your convenience; learn Tamil if you want!” Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s dialogue in his latest movie, Beast, has set the tone once again for the already raging “Hindi imposition” controversy in the country. READ MORE

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Dulhaniya After 72 Hours Of Festivities At Bandra, Bollywood’s Backyard | Highlights

Rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had begun doing the rounds ever since they appeared together during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. The couple, who met on the sets of Brahmastra, always sparked a rumour of engagement whenever they would take a vacation together. It was the same in April, when several reports stated that the couple will be tying the knot by the middle of the month. READ MORE

You Can’t Expect To Get Away With Whatever You Say Online: Koo App Co-founder Tells News18

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo has become the first significant social media platform in India to introduce Aadhaar verification of its users. Koo is highlighting its ‘Voluntary Self Verification’ feature as a way to distinguish itself from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms by giving the option to all users to verify themselves so that they can make real conversation and also to eliminate bots. READ MORE

DA Update: Will Central Govt Pensioners Get DR Instalments Frozen Earlier? What Govt Says

The central government has turned down the pensioners‘ request to release the dearness relief (DR) that was held during the early period of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an HT report. The amount was held back to meet the other immediate expenditures during the lockdown. Here’s all you need to know about the recent developments on dearness allowance (DA), which is given to government employees, and dearness relief (DR), which is given to pensioners. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.